Concord City Council Announces Transit Committee Vacancy Amid Local Community Events

The Concord City Council is on a quest for potential applicants to fill a vacancy in the Central Contra Costa Transit Authority Advisory Committee. This committee, a gathering of 11 members, serves as an advisory board on service-related issues for fixed-route and paratransit services. The chosen applicant will serve the remainder of a four-year term, concluding on December 31. The deadline for submitting applications has been set for February 23.

Roaring Twenties Dance: A Concord Senior Center Initiative

In a separate announcement, the Concord Senior Center has unveiled plans for the Roaring Twenties Dance. This event is a fundraiser scheduled for February 10. Tickets are priced at $69 for residents and $76 for non-residents.

Educational Programs and Discussions by Garden Clubs

Meanwhile, the Walnut Creek Garden Club is set to host a free educational program titled "Soil, Our Water and Our World" on February 12. On the other hand, the Lafayette Garden Club has organized a panel discussion, focusing on landscapes and climate change, scheduled for February 8.

California Writers Club Meeting and High School District News

In another strand of news, the California Writers Club's Mount Diablo Branch has a meeting slated for February 10. The highlight of this meeting will be Brooke Warner, who will impart insights on memoir writing. Liberty Union High School District has announced that the intradistrict transfer request window for the 2024-25 school year is now open and will remain so until the end of February. Decisions about these transfers will be finalized by May 15.

Brentwood Self-Filling Sandbag Station and AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program

In related community news, Brentwood has relocated its self-filling sandbag station to 2251 Elkins Way, imposing a limit of 10 bags per household. Lastly, the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program is offering free income tax preparation at various locations across Contra Costa County. Appointments for these services can be secured through specific phone numbers provided for each site.