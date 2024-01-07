en English
BNN Newsroom

Community Rallies to Renovate Whitfield Family’s Mold-Infested Home

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:55 pm EST
Community Rallies to Renovate Whitfield Family’s Mold-Infested Home

The Whitfield family’s American Dream turned into a nightmare when they discovered their newly acquired home in Clark County, Ohio, was uninhabitable due to severe black mold, water damage, and plumbing issues. The family of four – James ‘Bo’, Cristina, and their young sons, Robert and Jack – were left with no choice but to temporarily relocate to an RV, while their three pets remained in the mold-infested house. Behind the veil of shoddy workmanship from the previous owner, the house they had hoped would be a fresh start now stood as a symbol of deception and financial burden.

The Big Love Project Steps In

Upon learning about the Whitfield family’s predicament, the local community rallied around them, turning their ordeal into a testament of solidarity and compassion. Spearheading this effort was the Big Love Project, conceived and orchestrated by Ben Roberts of the local construction company, JC Bandit. The project has received overwhelming support, with local contractors and volunteers stepping in to offer their services, ranging from treating the black mold to providing paint for the renovation.

A Race Against Time

The project’s ambitious goal is to complete the renovation by Valentine’s Day, allowing the Whitfields to move back into a safe and comfortable home. As the deadline looms, the sense of unity and purpose among the volunteers is palpable. Despite the extensive repairs required, their commitment to restoring the Whitfield’s home has not wavered.

A Beacon of Hope

Amid the tumultuous turn of events, the Whitfields have found hope not only in the prospect of a restored home but also in the outpouring of support from their community. A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist with the renovation expenses, ensuring that the family’s dream of a safe and warm home remains alive. The experience has also inspired Roberts to undertake more initiatives like the Big Love Project and possibly venture into motivational speaking, further cementing his role as a catalyst for change within the community.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

