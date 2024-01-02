en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Community Rallies Behind Father Diagnosed with Inoperable Brain Tumour

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:11 am EST
Community Rallies Behind Father Diagnosed with Inoperable Brain Tumour

In a heart wrenching turn of events, a 35-year-old traffic engineer and devoted father of two, Grzegorz, discovered his life would never be the same again. Last August, he collapsed unexpectedly, leading to a terrifying diagnosis of an inoperable stage 4 glioma brain tumour. Despite a gruelling regimen of 30 radiation sessions, the tumour persists, necessitating alternative therapy options.

Hope Through Fundraising

The dire need for alternative therapy and intensive physiotherapy for Grzegorz led his wife, Karolina, to spearhead a fundraising campaign. The goal is to afford treatments not covered by conventional medical insurance, including promising immunization treatments that could substantially improve Grzegorz’s condition. Additionally, the funds raised will be channeled towards intensive physiotherapy sessions aimed at enhancing Grzegorz’s quality of life.

Community Comes Together

Though burdened by adversity, the couple finds solace in the overwhelming support from their community. Among the first to contribute were Grzegorz’s co-players from his hockey team, the Dublin Buccaneers. The fundraiser is gradually gaining momentum, with the total amount collected reaching €15,000 to date. The community’s collective goodwill is a testament to Grzegorz’s cherished place in their hearts.

Turning Adversity into Altruism

In a remarkable display of altruism, Karolina has committed to donate any surplus funds to another individual grappling with a critical condition. This pledge not only underscores the couple’s unwavering spirit but also their commitment to turning personal adversity into a beacon of hope for others. As the fundraising campaign continues, hope and humanity remain the driving forces in Grzegorz’s battle against his life-altering diagnosis.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Moolec Science: Pioneering a Breakthrough in Plant-Based Meat Industry

By Safak Costu

Decolonizing School Libraries: A Potawatomi Librarian's Initiative

By BNN Correspondents

Ukrainian Agency Zdorovi Strengthens Healthcare Leadership Amid Crisis

By Rizwan Shah

John Williams Reverses Retirement Plans, Open to Future Projects

By Bijay Laxmi

Landrum Poised for Transformation with First New Subdivision in 20 Yea ...
@BNN Newsroom · 3 seconds
Landrum Poised for Transformation with First New Subdivision in 20 Yea ...
heart comment 0
Jamie Dornan Confronts Fan Intrusion, Stresses Importance of Privacy

By Dil Bar Irshad

Jamie Dornan Confronts Fan Intrusion, Stresses Importance of Privacy
Turn Away No Longer: A Beacon of Hope for Foster Families Amidst Pandemic

By Bijay Laxmi

Turn Away No Longer: A Beacon of Hope for Foster Families Amidst Pandemic
Ghanaian Chef Faila Abdul Razak’s Quest to Break Guinness World Record

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Ghanaian Chef Faila Abdul Razak's Quest to Break Guinness World Record
Armstrong World Industries: Strong Growth Tempts Investors Amid Risks

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Armstrong World Industries: Strong Growth Tempts Investors Amid Risks
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Resolutions: A Golden Opportunity for Health, Finance, and Learning Companies
40 seconds
New Year's Resolutions: A Golden Opportunity for Health, Finance, and Learning Companies
Ryan Smith: Shaping Iowa's Future Athletes Through Innovative Training
45 seconds
Ryan Smith: Shaping Iowa's Future Athletes Through Innovative Training
Onco Life Cancer Center Rings in New Year with a Celebration of Hope and Gratitude
48 seconds
Onco Life Cancer Center Rings in New Year with a Celebration of Hope and Gratitude
Christian McCaffrey's Playful Jab at USC Fans During Autograph Session
57 seconds
Christian McCaffrey's Playful Jab at USC Fans During Autograph Session
Record Turnout for New Year's Day Lake Plunge in Vernon, BC
1 min
Record Turnout for New Year's Day Lake Plunge in Vernon, BC
Significant Improvement in Ohio's Healthcare Landscape
1 min
Significant Improvement in Ohio's Healthcare Landscape
Bolton Wanderers' Resilient Pursuit of Promotion: A Season of Unpredictability
1 min
Bolton Wanderers' Resilient Pursuit of Promotion: A Season of Unpredictability
USGA Preps for a Stellar 2024: A Look Back and What Lies Ahead
1 min
USGA Preps for a Stellar 2024: A Look Back and What Lies Ahead
South Africa's Political Crossroads: ANC's Struggles and the Road Ahead
1 min
South Africa's Political Crossroads: ANC's Struggles and the Road Ahead
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app