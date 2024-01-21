Community Rails Against Proposed Demolition of Boulder's Iconic Dark Horse Tavern

At a recent Boulder Planning Board hearing, a chorus of voices rose in opposition to a concept plan that threatens to erase the iconic Dark Horse Tavern from the city's landscape. The Dark Horse, a Boulder landmark since 1975, is more than just a tavern—it's a repository of memories, affordable bar food, unique decor, Colorado Buffaloes memorabilia, and a fun atmosphere that has been a significant draw for a diverse crowd, including University of Colorado Boulder students.

Community Members Rally to Save the Dark Horse

Community members expressed their concerns, emphasizing the tavern's role as a community hub. They highlighted the potential loss of the Dark Horse's unique character—an irreplaceable piece of Boulder's cultural fabric. The tavern's charm, from its misleading bathroom signs to its trove of Buffaloes memorabilia, is a testament to its deep-rooted connection with the community.

The Proposed Development Plan

The proposed development plan, presented by the Williams family — a name known for their historical support to the area through land donations, includes 610 housing units, commercial space, and some student housing. While these plans are ambitious, they have sparked concerns among community members about the lack of affordable housing in the new plan, causing many to question its benefit to the existing community.

The Dark Horse's Future Hangs in the Balance

While a handful of attendees supported the development for its potential to create a more bike-friendly environment and address Boulder's housing shortage, the majority favored preserving the Dark Horse. The developers, now facing criticism, have the option to revise their proposal. The fate of the Dark Horse Tavern hangs in the balance, leaving the community in a state of anticipation and concern. Representatives for the Dark Horse, the architecture firms involved, and the applicant have yet to comment on the issue.