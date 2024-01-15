en English
BNN Newsroom

Community Protests Stall Affordable Housing Developments Amid Phoenix Metro Housing Shortage

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:14 am EST
The ongoing struggle between community resistance and the dire need for affordable housing is escalating in Phoenix, Arizona. Residents, particularly those in rural areas, have been mounting protests against the construction of affordable apartment complexes. The growing dissent, often linked to ‘not in my backyard’ (NIMBYism), has blocked the development of tens of thousands of rental homes. This impasse has aggravated a housing shortage that has, in turn, triggered spiraling rents and a rise in homelessness.

Community Resistance and Impact

Protesters cite concerns over crime, property values, traffic, school crowding, and obstructed views as reasons for their opposition. Despite acknowledging the need for more housing, particularly for middle and lower-income individuals, many prefer the developments to be located elsewhere or demand more amenities from developers. This opposition has significantly slowed the zoning and approval process, which can take up to four years, and has put pressure on City Council members who face potential electoral consequences.

Economic Implications

Economic experts warn that the housing shortage could pose a threat to Arizona’s economy. Companies might be deterred from expanding or relocating to the area due to the lack of affordable housing for employees. Reports suggest that Arizona needs between 100,000 to 250,000 more homes to alleviate the current housing crisis. However, community opposition and misconceptions about the impact of rental housing have hindered the progression of projects.

Addressing the Crisis

Housing advocates, business leaders, and government officials are striving to counteract these misconceptions and promote the benefits of affordable housing. Despite the challenges, some housing developments, like the Vista Ridge apartment complex, have seen completion, providing affordable and quality housing options for renters. Senate Bill 1117 was another attempt to address the housing crisis by allowing developers to build faster, increasing the state’s housing supply, and driving down home prices. Yet, it faced criticism for not guaranteeing affordable housing and giving cities less power to manage development according to local needs. The Arizona Multihousing Association supported the bill, while critics, including the League of Cities and Towns and Tempe Mayor Corey Woods, voiced concerns.

The issue of affordable housing in Phoenix, Arizona, is a complex one, marked by a delicate balance between community interests and broader societal needs. The ongoing disputes underscore the tension between the need for affordable housing and community resistance to new developments, highlighting the multifaceted nature of the crisis and the challenges ahead.

BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

