BNN Newsroom

Community Mourns as Young Mother Loses Battle to Cervical Cancer During Awareness Month

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:12 pm EST
The Belize community of San Ignacio and Santa Elena is in mourning following the unfortunate demise of Lorena Garcia, a vibrant mother of three who lost a hard-fought battle to cervical cancer. Known fondly as ‘Curls’ among her loved ones, Garcia spent her final months in the comfort of her home, bearing the pain and suffering with remarkable resilience.

Heroic Fight Against Cervical Cancer

Throughout her ordeal, Garcia remained undeterred, openly sharing her fight on social media platforms, giving others a glimpse into her journey. Her strength and determination made her a beacon of inspiration within her community, which rallied around her, supporting various fundraising events to help cover her medical expenses.

January: A Symbolic Month

As the global community marks January as Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, the news of Garcia’s passing has added a poignant note to the observance. Shalue Butcher O’Brien, a representative of the Belize Cancer Society, has taken Garcia’s passing as a call to action.

Turning Tragedy into Awareness

O’Brien, reflecting on Garcia’s fight and advocacy, has vowed that her death will not be without meaning. The society has pledged to intensify their efforts in promoting awareness about the disease, a move that will honor Garcia’s spirit and contribute to the larger fight against cervical cancer. The community’s support for Garcia’s family has been tangible, with heartfelt condolences pouring out on social media.

Breaking Belize News joined the community in expressing their sympathies to Garcia’s family and friends, highlighting the collective grief over her loss. The tragedy underlines the urgent need for greater awareness and vaccination drives against cervical cancer, particularly in Gavi-supported countries.

