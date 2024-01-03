en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Comarch Announces Leadership Shake-Up: Anna Brusca Steps in as Chairman

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:46 am EST
Comarch Announces Leadership Shake-Up: Anna Brusca Steps in as Chairman

In a significant shift in the tech industry, Comarch, the Polish IT pioneer, has announced a reshuffling of its leadership team. The firm, known for its advanced solutions and IT services, revealed the changes through a stock exchange announcement. A central change is the appointment of Anna Brusca as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors, a position she assumed during the Extraordinary General Assembly.

New appointments at Comarch

Joining Brusca at the helm, Marcin Warwas and Marcin Kaletta will serve as Vice-Chairmen for the remainder of the current Board’s term. Additionally, Maria Jolanta Fleiss has been ushered in as a member of the Supervisory Board. These changes mark a new era for Comarch, a company that has built a reputation in the IT sector for its innovative software and system integration.

Anna Brusca assuming her father’s role

Brusca is stepping into the chairman role, succeeding her late father, Janusz Filipiak, the co-founder and long-standing Chairman of Comarch, who passed away in December 2023. Anna, who has been part of Comarch’s Supervisory Board for many years, brings a wealth of experience to the table. She has played a crucial role in expanding Comarch’s presence in Western Europe and solidifying its brand awareness.

Brusca’s vision for Comarch

Expressing her vision for the future of Comarch, Brusca outlined her plan to develop the company dynamically, increase sales in foreign markets, and enhance the company’s reputation abroad. She emphasized the importance of innovation and investment in IT technologies to improve Comarch’s product offerings. Assembling a strong team of specialists is part of her strategy to drive the company’s growth. Brusca holds a master’s degree in Economics from the Warsaw School of Economics, with specialized studies in Germany and Switzerland, and a doctorate in Humanities from the Jagiellonian University in International Relations.

In other news, Bark’s Chief Technology Officer, Nari Sitaraman, has stepped down, with Eric Picard assuming the CTO responsibilities. The company, popular for its BarkBox and Super Chewer subscription boxes, is grappling with financial difficulties, evidenced by a 14.4% year-over-year revenue decline in Q2. Bark also received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange for falling out of compliance with listing requirements.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 second ago
Jehovah's Witnesses Address Youth Skills Gap in Kenya: A Prelude to World Youth Skills Day
On July 10, 2023, the Jehovah’s Witnesses’ Kenyan Head Office accentuated the pressing issue of skill deficiencies among the youth, gearing up for the World Youth Skills Day on July 15. This observation dovetailed with a 2022 report by the Education Commission and UNICEF, shining a spotlight on the stark reality that 75% of young
Jehovah's Witnesses Address Youth Skills Gap in Kenya: A Prelude to World Youth Skills Day
RSA Developments Appeals Council's Rejection of Bungalow Planning Application
28 mins ago
RSA Developments Appeals Council's Rejection of Bungalow Planning Application
Marian Construction Proposes Residential Development in Yarm: A Blend of Progress and Preservation
34 mins ago
Marian Construction Proposes Residential Development in Yarm: A Blend of Progress and Preservation
Mental Trauma: The Underestimated Trigger for Physical Health Problems
8 seconds ago
Mental Trauma: The Underestimated Trigger for Physical Health Problems
Global Mining Industry: The Invisible Impacts of Data Gaps
20 mins ago
Global Mining Industry: The Invisible Impacts of Data Gaps
Anchor Faces Backlash over Controversial Redevelopment Plans in Watford
23 mins ago
Anchor Faces Backlash over Controversial Redevelopment Plans in Watford
Latest Headlines
World News
Governor Calls for Unity as 2024 Governance Activities Begin
22 seconds
Governor Calls for Unity as 2024 Governance Activities Begin
Osun State Governor Sets New Performance Standards for Cabinet
24 seconds
Osun State Governor Sets New Performance Standards for Cabinet
Amazon Discounts This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray by 20%
38 seconds
Amazon Discounts This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray by 20%
Maine Gears Up for Ski Season: Safety Takes the Spotlight
49 seconds
Maine Gears Up for Ski Season: Safety Takes the Spotlight
Battle Creek Girls Basketball Team Emerges as Confident Contender
2 mins
Battle Creek Girls Basketball Team Emerges as Confident Contender
Reform UK's Farcical Press Conference: A Snapshot of UK Politics in 2024
2 mins
Reform UK's Farcical Press Conference: A Snapshot of UK Politics in 2024
Roberto Firmino Makes Sentimental Return to Anfield
2 mins
Roberto Firmino Makes Sentimental Return to Anfield
Affordable F1 Holiday Packages: Experience Formula 1 Races Abroad Without Breaking the Bank
2 mins
Affordable F1 Holiday Packages: Experience Formula 1 Races Abroad Without Breaking the Bank
Australia's Quest for Warner's Replacement: An Emphasis on Fielding
2 mins
Australia's Quest for Warner's Replacement: An Emphasis on Fielding
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
2 hours
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
PlayStation 5's Gran Turismo 7 Available at a Hefty Discount
2 hours
PlayStation 5's Gran Turismo 7 Available at a Hefty Discount
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
2 hours
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app