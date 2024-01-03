Comarch Announces Leadership Shake-Up: Anna Brusca Steps in as Chairman

In a significant shift in the tech industry, Comarch, the Polish IT pioneer, has announced a reshuffling of its leadership team. The firm, known for its advanced solutions and IT services, revealed the changes through a stock exchange announcement. A central change is the appointment of Anna Brusca as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors, a position she assumed during the Extraordinary General Assembly.

New appointments at Comarch

Joining Brusca at the helm, Marcin Warwas and Marcin Kaletta will serve as Vice-Chairmen for the remainder of the current Board’s term. Additionally, Maria Jolanta Fleiss has been ushered in as a member of the Supervisory Board. These changes mark a new era for Comarch, a company that has built a reputation in the IT sector for its innovative software and system integration.

Anna Brusca assuming her father’s role

Brusca is stepping into the chairman role, succeeding her late father, Janusz Filipiak, the co-founder and long-standing Chairman of Comarch, who passed away in December 2023. Anna, who has been part of Comarch’s Supervisory Board for many years, brings a wealth of experience to the table. She has played a crucial role in expanding Comarch’s presence in Western Europe and solidifying its brand awareness.

Brusca’s vision for Comarch

Expressing her vision for the future of Comarch, Brusca outlined her plan to develop the company dynamically, increase sales in foreign markets, and enhance the company’s reputation abroad. She emphasized the importance of innovation and investment in IT technologies to improve Comarch’s product offerings. Assembling a strong team of specialists is part of her strategy to drive the company’s growth. Brusca holds a master’s degree in Economics from the Warsaw School of Economics, with specialized studies in Germany and Switzerland, and a doctorate in Humanities from the Jagiellonian University in International Relations.

