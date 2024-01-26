Colorado Springs Shelter-in-Place Order Lifted Following Arrest of Suspect

In the early hours of Friday, southeast Colorado Springs was a scene of intense police activity, as authorities enforced a shelter-in-place order in the pursuit of an attempted murder suspect. The order was lifted around 1 p.m. following the arrest of 24-year-old Donovan Gonzalez.

Shelter-in-Place Order in 1900 Kodiak Street

The neighborhood at 1900 Kodiak Street was plunged into a state of high alert since 7 a.m. as police zeroed in on Gonzalez. The order was established in response to a volatile situation that had been unfolding since the previous evening. Gonzalez had been involved in a heated dispute with his girlfriend, during which he allegedly fired a shot into the air and another into a house around 6:30 p.m.

Escalation and Arrest

Gonzalez fled the scene in the aftermath of the incident, only to reappear early on Friday. The police blotter records that he was spotted inside the house with the victim around 5 a.m. At this point, the situation escalated, prompting the police to establish the shelter-in-place order.

Lifting of the Order

Once the victim left the property, the police executed a search warrant, leading to Gonzalez's apprehension. His arrest marked the end of the tense standoff, leading to the lifting of the shelter-in-place order and restoring safety for the residents of the neighborhood.