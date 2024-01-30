Colorado Invests Over $31M in Nonprofits to Bolster Community Services

The Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) has allocated over $31 million in grants to 489 nonprofits across the state. These funds are part of the Nonprofit Infrastructure (NPI) Grant Program, a significant investment in bolstering the capacity of nonprofit organizations to meet the needs of various communities throughout Colorado.

Investing in Nonprofit Infrastructure

The NPI Grant Program is designed to support organizations that assist historically marginalized communities. It represents an incisive step towards strengthening the capacity of nonprofits to serve underrepresented populations. The selection process for the grant recipients involved several months of meticulous evaluation to ensure the funds would be allocated to community organizations that align with this mission.

Community Foundation of Gunnison Valley: A Major Recipient

Among the numerous beneficiaries, the Community Foundation of Gunnison Valley stands out, having received approximately $2.06 million to fund 50 programs. This grant will allow the foundation to offer a wide range of services and programs tailored to the needs of its community.

Empowering Small Community-Based Organizations

Beyond the major recipients, smaller, community-based organizations have also been earmarked for funding through the NPI Grant Program. Grants ranging from $11,200 to $75,000 have been distributed, signifying a commitment to support diverse community services and programs across different counties.

Through the NPI Grant Program, the Colorado Department of Local Affairs exhibits a profound commitment to nurturing the nonprofit sector. This strategy underlines the belief that a robust nonprofit infrastructure can effectively address the needs of historically marginalized communities, driving positive change throughout the state of Colorado.