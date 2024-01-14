en English
BNN Newsroom

Collapse of Xi Jinping’s Strategy to Influence Taiwan Election Amid Taipei Hotel Chaos

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 7:30 am EST
Collapse of Xi Jinping’s Strategy to Influence Taiwan Election Amid Taipei Hotel Chaos

As the clock struck seven on a Thursday evening in November, the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Taipei became the stage for an unusual spectacle. A room filled with Taiwanese opposition figures, all hailing from different political factions but united by a common goal – to improve their election chances by presenting a joint ticket favoring talks with China. This gathering was seen as a critical component of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s strategy to influence Taiwan’s upcoming election by supporting a pro-China government.

An Evening of Chaos

The meeting, however, swiftly devolved into a chaotic exchange of accusations and insults, broadcasted live on television for the entire nation to witness. The sight of potential leaders behaving in such a manner was a stark reminder of the deep divisions and power struggles within the opposition. The spectacle marked an unprecedented moment of political disorder in Taiwan, a democratic island often touted for its political stability.

The Election Battle

As the election day drew closer, it was clear that the chaotic scene at the Grand Hyatt had far-reaching implications. The voters of Taiwan, witnessing the disarray, held firm to their democratic values. This resilience was reflected in the election results, with the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Vice President, Lai Ching-te, emerging victorious.

It was an election of historical significance for Taiwan, with the DPP securing a third consecutive presidential term. The election was also a testament to the impact of Beijing’s war rhetoric on the Taiwanese electorate. The electorate’s decision signaled a clear rejection of Xi Jinping’s strategy, delivering a significant setback to his plans for influencing Taiwan’s political landscape.

Implications and Responses

The results of the election were a powerful demonstration of Taiwan’s democratic spirit and resilience in the face of threats from across the strait. Former President Ma Ying-jeou’s remarks on the election underscored the opposition’s failure to appeal to both Chinese and native Taiwanese voters effectively. The electoral outcome has significantly hampered Beijing’s efforts to sway Taiwan’s political direction towards a more pro-China stance.

author

