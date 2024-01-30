Coleen Nolan Reveals Why She Won't Remarry Despite Happy Relationship

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan, 58, has provided a candid look into her personal life, explaining her decision not to remarry despite being in a contented relationship with partner Michael Jones. The couple, who met on Tinder in 2021, have weathered a rocky start with multiple breaks but have committed to giving their relationship a serious try. Nolan's reluctance to remarry stems from her past experiences and personal insecurities.

Learning from Past Experiences

Nolan has been married twice before. Her first marriage was to EastEnders actor Shane Richie, with whom she had two sons. Their tumultuous relationship ended in 1997 amid allegations of mutual infidelity. Her second marriage was to musician Ray Fensome, father to her daughter. Unfortunately, this marriage also ended in 2018 after a period of difficulties.

Addressing Personal Traumas

Recognizing the impact of her past experiences on her current disposition towards marriage, Nolan has sought therapy to address her past traumas. She is working to prevent these past experiences from sabotaging her relationship with Jones. She has been open about the therapeutic journey she's undertaken to confront her fears, tear down her emotional barriers, and embrace self-compassion.

Despite her reservations about remarriage, Nolan is open to the idea of engagement. She believes that the emotional support she receives from Jones is more than enough for her. She has emphasized the importance of self-exploration, making conscious choices, and reshaping one's reality to support healthy relationships. She has also highlighted the role of therapy in helping individuals navigate the emotional and psychological challenges that often crop up in long-term romantic relationships.