en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Coco Austin’s Parenting Choices Under Spotlight as Daughter Chanel Plays Beer Pong-like Game

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:54 pm EST
Coco Austin’s Parenting Choices Under Spotlight as Daughter Chanel Plays Beer Pong-like Game

In a recent social media update, Coco Austin – wife of rapper Ice-T, mother to 8-year-old Chanel, and no stranger to parenting controversy – posted a video of her daughter displaying an uncanny knack for beer pong sans the beer. The reality star’s post, however, sparked a debate about the appropriateness of a child playing a game typically associated with drinking.

Chanel’s Unusual Talent

In the controversial video, Chanel showcased her talent by bouncing ping-pong balls into Solo cups with remarkable precision. Coco, visibly astounded by her daughter’s accuracy, joked that no one could outshine Chanel in a drinking game. It’s important to note that the Solo cups did not contain alcohol but water, as Coco clarified.

A Mixed Bag of Reactions

The post elicited a myriad of reactions from Coco’s followers. Some found the video concerning, cautioning that such activities could potentially draw the attention of child protective services. Others questioned Coco’s parenting choices, inquiring about Ice-T’s stance on the issue. However, there were those who viewed the video as harmless entertainment, praising Chanel’s concentration and form.

Previous Parenting Controversies

This isn’t the first time Coco has had her parenting decisions scrutinized. Her past choices, including bathing Chanel in the kitchen sink and kissing her on the lips, have attracted criticism. Coco has previously addressed these critiques, labeling her detractors as hypocritical and questioning why the spotlight is always on her for seemingly minor issues.

Despite the backlash, Coco hasn’t responded yet with one of her famed ‘epic clap backs.’ Regardless, it’s clear she’s aware of the criticism she regularly faces. As one navigates the complex world of parenting, the line between what’s considered appropriate and inappropriate can often blur, as this incident exemplifies.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
15 seconds ago
Nick Kyrgios Slams Pat Cash's Views on Australian Open Crowd Behavior
In a recent and stark divergence of views, Australian tennis sensation Nick Kyrgios has robustly dismissed the concerns voiced by former world No. 4 Pat Cash regarding the behavior of Australian Open crowds. Cash, in an interview with ABC TV, voiced his concerns about crowd behavior, stating that it has spiraled ‘out of control’ in
Nick Kyrgios Slams Pat Cash's Views on Australian Open Crowd Behavior
CES 2024: Innovative Tech Products Ready for Purchase and Preorder
1 min ago
CES 2024: Innovative Tech Products Ready for Purchase and Preorder
Post-Holiday Surge in Respiratory Illnesses in Ohio: A Closer Look
1 min ago
Post-Holiday Surge in Respiratory Illnesses in Ohio: A Closer Look
Vietnamese PM to Attend WEF and Make Official Visits to Hungary and Romania
20 seconds ago
Vietnamese PM to Attend WEF and Make Official Visits to Hungary and Romania
Guyana's Attorney General Alarmed by Delay in Election Fraud Trials
28 seconds ago
Guyana's Attorney General Alarmed by Delay in Election Fraud Trials
Trump Takes Stand in Press Conference Amid Civil Fraud Trial
56 seconds ago
Trump Takes Stand in Press Conference Amid Civil Fraud Trial
Latest Headlines
World News
HIQA Inspection Reveals Non-Compliance in Brothers of Charity Residential Services
2 mins
HIQA Inspection Reveals Non-Compliance in Brothers of Charity Residential Services
Ireland to Implement Pay-Related Benefit System by December 2024
3 mins
Ireland to Implement Pay-Related Benefit System by December 2024
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Updates: Garland's Prolonged Absence and Strus's Knee Concerns
5 mins
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Updates: Garland's Prolonged Absence and Strus's Knee Concerns
Nebraska's Winter and Political Storms: Rep. Don Bacon Amidst Turmoil
7 mins
Nebraska's Winter and Political Storms: Rep. Don Bacon Amidst Turmoil
Mounting Tensions in Sri Lanka Over Central Bank Governor's IMF Remarks
7 mins
Mounting Tensions in Sri Lanka Over Central Bank Governor's IMF Remarks
Noida Emerges as the Cleanest City in Uttar Pradesh: A Journey from 324th to 14th
10 mins
Noida Emerges as the Cleanest City in Uttar Pradesh: A Journey from 324th to 14th
Arek Milik's Hat-Trick Powers Juventus into Coppa Italia Semifinals
10 mins
Arek Milik's Hat-Trick Powers Juventus into Coppa Italia Semifinals
Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: A Critical Match Amidst Injury Woes
11 mins
Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: A Critical Match Amidst Injury Woes
Dominican Shortstop Leo De Vries: A Rising Star in Baseball
12 mins
Dominican Shortstop Leo De Vries: A Rising Star in Baseball
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
11 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
12 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app