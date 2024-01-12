Coco Austin’s Parenting Choices Under Spotlight as Daughter Chanel Plays Beer Pong-like Game

In a recent social media update, Coco Austin – wife of rapper Ice-T, mother to 8-year-old Chanel, and no stranger to parenting controversy – posted a video of her daughter displaying an uncanny knack for beer pong sans the beer. The reality star’s post, however, sparked a debate about the appropriateness of a child playing a game typically associated with drinking.

Chanel’s Unusual Talent

In the controversial video, Chanel showcased her talent by bouncing ping-pong balls into Solo cups with remarkable precision. Coco, visibly astounded by her daughter’s accuracy, joked that no one could outshine Chanel in a drinking game. It’s important to note that the Solo cups did not contain alcohol but water, as Coco clarified.

A Mixed Bag of Reactions

The post elicited a myriad of reactions from Coco’s followers. Some found the video concerning, cautioning that such activities could potentially draw the attention of child protective services. Others questioned Coco’s parenting choices, inquiring about Ice-T’s stance on the issue. However, there were those who viewed the video as harmless entertainment, praising Chanel’s concentration and form.

Previous Parenting Controversies

This isn’t the first time Coco has had her parenting decisions scrutinized. Her past choices, including bathing Chanel in the kitchen sink and kissing her on the lips, have attracted criticism. Coco has previously addressed these critiques, labeling her detractors as hypocritical and questioning why the spotlight is always on her for seemingly minor issues.

Despite the backlash, Coco hasn’t responded yet with one of her famed ‘epic clap backs.’ Regardless, it’s clear she’s aware of the criticism she regularly faces. As one navigates the complex world of parenting, the line between what’s considered appropriate and inappropriate can often blur, as this incident exemplifies.