BNN Newsroom

CNN Invites Global Participation in New Year’s Eve Celebrations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:05 am EST
As the world stands on the brink of a new year, CNN invites individuals worldwide to participate in a unique celebration. The television network has encouraged viewers to share their New Year’s Eve celebration photos using the hashtag CNNNYE. This initiative runs parallel to the live broadcast titled ‘New Year’s Eve Live’, hosted by Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, set to air at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Creating an Interactive Experience

This innovative approach to televised events resonates with the digital age’s interactive nature. The emphasis on audience participation through social media aims to create a collective experience, fostering a sense of community as viewers bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new. The strategy transforms a passive viewer into an active participant, thereby creating a more engaging and immersive experience.

A Blend of Festive Coverage

‘New Year’s Eve Live’ promises its viewers a rich tapestry of coverage. The show will feature celebrity appearances and live reporting from various New Year’s Eve celebrations worldwide, offering a snapshot of global revelry. The presence of Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, both known for their vibrant personalities and engaging presentation styles, is expected to amplify the festive atmosphere.

Controversy and Resolution

The celebratory spirit of the show was once marred by controversy when Cohen and Cooper were barred from drinking during the 2022-2023 broadcast following some contentious comments made the previous year. However, leading up to the 2023-2024 show, Cohen successfully persuaded the network to lift the ban, restoring the duo’s tradition of toasting at the top of the hour.

As the world ushers in 2024, the CNN initiative, coupled with the much-anticipated ‘New Year’s Eve Live’ broadcast, seeks to connect individuals through shared moments of celebration, creating a global sense of camaraderie and joy.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

