CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy Launches 'Siddham' Election Campaign Amid Massive Turnout

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has successfully launched his 'Siddham' election campaign at Sangivalasa grounds, Visakhapatnam district, marking the onset of an intense battle for the forthcoming Assembly polls. The event, characterized by a festive atmosphere, saw a massive turnout of an estimated 2.5 lakh attendees from six districts, resulting in a three-and-a-half-hour blockage of National Highway 16.

The Grand Launch

The campaign was launched with great fanfare, with the attendees waving party flags, holding placards, and dancing to party songs. The Chief Minister's entrance, walking down a ramp into the crowd, was greeted with loud cheers and palpable enthusiasm. Adding to the excitement, Reddy participated in traditional activities such as blowing a conch and beating a drum.

Strategic Mobilization

The event, which was considered a success by the party leaders, highlighted the competitive spirit among the elected representatives in mobilizing the cadre. Over 1,500 buses were deployed to transport people from various districts, including Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Anakapalle. Such a massive turnout was a counter to the opposition's speculation that Reddy's meeting would not be as successful as a previous one held by the Telugu Desam (TD) party in Bhogapuram.

Siddham: Ready for Battle

Through the 'Siddham' campaign, Reddy aims to showcase his readiness to take on the opposition parties and coalitions, with a strong focus on welfare schemes implemented by his government. He compared his party to the Pandavas, stating they are ready for the 'war' of the upcoming elections. The campaign is strategically planned to evoke support from traditionally TDP-supporting districts. The campaign includes a massive publicity effort with audio and video songs, specially designed posters, hoardings, and billboards. In addition, Reddy has launched a new political strategy by calling beneficiaries of welfare schemes as his star campaigners, instructing party members to meet all beneficiaries and their families to consolidate their support for YSRC in the 2024 elections.