Cloudy and Chilly Today, Warmer and Sunny Days Ahead: Local Weather Forecast

As the local weather forecast indicates, residents are in for a day of cloudy skies, morning drizzle, and chilly temperatures hovering around the 30s. A north wind blowing at a speed of ten will lower the perceived temperature to the low 30s in the afternoon. Despite the gloomy weather and dearth of sunshine today, the forecast brings the promise of better days ahead, with the sun making its appearance tomorrow afternoon.

A Weather System On The Move

A weather system, currently stationed to the south, is causing rain and overcast conditions at the Chiefs' game in Baltimore. However, it is expected to shift and move out of the area soon. High clouds and surface-level fog are present, but any precipitation will remain contained to the south. Patchy fog may reappear overnight, and although there are no current advisories, the situation is under surveillance for any potential slippery spots.

Sunny Spells and Rising Temperatures

Temperatures are predicted to rise into the 40s tomorrow, which is above average for this time of year, and residents can look forward to some sun peeping out in the afternoon. Monday will mark a significant improvement in the weather, with a cold start at 30 degrees eventually giving way to a comfortable 53 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Changeable Weather in the Days Ahead

The weather will take a turn for the gray again on Tuesday, with a cold front bringing cooler temperatures on Wednesday, which will see a high of 48 degrees. However, a south wind will help temperatures rebound to the mid-50s on Thursday and Friday. Looking ahead to next weekend, Sunday is likely to be rainy, with a chance of precipitation on Saturday as well. The recent snowmelt and rains have caused rivers to rise, but they are currently being monitored without excessive concern.