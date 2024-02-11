Climbing Policies on Mount Lemmon Face Potential Shake-Up: The Fight for Preservation and Recreation

Mount Lemmon, a cherished gem of the Coronado National Forest, stands at the precipice of change as the National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service propose potentially monumental shifts in climbing policies. At the heart of this controversy lies the question of bolted anchors, which provide climbers with crucial safety assurances. The proposed changes could spell their prohibition, a decision that has sparked the ire of the Climbing Association of Southern Arizona (CASA) and its members.

A Battle for Balance

As the National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service weigh the potential benefits of amending the Forest Service Manual, climbers like Maggi Dawson, treasurer of CASA, are voicing their concerns. The drafted policy seeks to implement additional rules for climbing in wilderness areas, including guidance on fixed anchor and fixed equipment placement and replacement by climbers. However, the potential consequences for climbers and the environment have not gone unnoticed.

If implemented, the new policy would not see existing bolts summarily removed. Instead, a minimum requirements analysis would be necessary for both existing bolts and new installations. This process, which could stretch on for months, has Dawson worried about the potential dangers faced by climbers who rely on these anchors for safe ascents and descents.

Safety, Environment, and the Future of Climbing

For Dawson and other climbers, the issue extends beyond personal safety. The restriction of climbing routes, they argue, could have adverse environmental impacts. With fewer options available, climbers may be forced to concentrate their activities in specific areas, potentially exacerbating wear and tear on the landscape. Moreover, the proposal runs counter to the ethos of the climbing community, which is committed to reducing damage to natural and cultural resources.

In the face of these challenges, climbers are banding together to raise awareness of the issue. They hope to make their voices heard before a final decision is made, underscoring the potential risks and rewards of the proposed changes. As they work to strike a balance between preservation and recreation, the future of climbing on Mount Lemmon hangs in the balance.

Preserving the Essence of Mount Lemmon

The fight to preserve the existing climbing policies on Mount Lemmon is about more than just bolted anchors. It's about protecting the essence of a place that has captivated climbers for generations. By opposing the proposed changes, CASA and its members are standing up for the values that define their community: safety, respect for the environment, and a commitment to preserving the natural beauty of Mount Lemmon for future generations.

As the debate continues, the climbing community is hopeful that their voices will be heard. They remain steadfast in their belief that Mount Lemmon can continue to be a haven for climbers, provided that the right balance is struck between preservation and recreation. In the end, it's a fight not just for the future of climbing on Mount Lemmon, but for the preservation of a cherished piece of the American landscape.

In this unfolding saga, the National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service hold the key to the future of Mount Lemmon. As they consider the potential changes to climbing policies, the eyes of the climbing community are fixed on their decision. For Maggi Dawson and her fellow climbers, the stakes could not be higher. It's a battle for the heart and soul of a place they hold dear, and they're determined to see it through to the end.