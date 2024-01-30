Clearwater Election Spotlights Scientology's Property Acquisitions and Future Negotiations

As the Clearwater City Council election approaches, the spotlight is on the Church of Scientology's extensive property acquisitions in the downtown area. Since 2017, entities controlled by Scientology parishioners have purchased roughly 200 properties in downtown Clearwater and the North Marina area, amounting to approximately $163 million in predominantly cash transactions.

Despite these acquisitions, the properties largely remain vacant. In contrast, Clearwater has invested a substantial $84 million in revamping Coachman Park. The disparity between the city's development efforts and the stagnant state of the Church-owned properties has prompted discussions between city officials and the Church of Scientology.

Potential Land Swap and Activation of Vacant Properties

On the table are suggestions for a potential land swap and strategies for activating the dormant properties. City Manager Jennifer Poirrier is even contemplating a request from Scientology for the city to abandon part of Garden Avenue for the construction of the L. Ron Hubbard Hall. This proposal does not necessarily include a land swap but could involve activating some of the vacant properties.

Any arrangement requires the approval of the Clearwater City Council, and the candidates vying for council seats have varied views on dealing with the Church's influence and the vacant properties. Some candidates support continuing negotiations, while others express skepticism about potential benefits for the city or outright oppose any expansion of Scientology's footprint. The idea of imposing a commercial property vacancy tax has also been floated, although potential legal constraints may exist.