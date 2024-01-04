en English
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc: A Look at its Performance and Stock

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:29 pm EST
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc: A Look at its Performance and Stock

On January 2, 2024, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc’s (NYSE: CWAN) stock saw a marginal drop at the start of the trading session. Opening at $19.65, this represented a 2.75% decrease from the previous session. Throughout the day, the stock oscillated between $19.04 and $19.65, finally closing at $20.03. CWAN’s 52-week range has been between $13.02 and $21.89.

A Snapshot of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc’s Performance

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc, a key player in the Technology sector, has demonstrated a commendable performance over the past five years. It’s experienced a 21.79% growth in annual sales, alongside an impressive average yearly earnings per share growth of 39.68%. Currently, the company boasts a market float of $106.65 million and $207.08 million in outstanding shares.

With 1728 employees, the company has a robust profitability profile, marked by a gross margin of 70.46%, an operating margin of 1.72%, and a slightly concerning negative pretax margin of -1.76%. Insider ownership stands strong at 48.50%, and institutional ownership is at 44.58%.

Insider Transactions and Fiscal Report

Recent insider transactions include a sale of 50,000 shares by the CEO at $19.65 per share and the CFO offloading 10,000 shares at $19.64 per share. The latest fiscal report posted $0.09 earnings per share, slightly surpassing the consensus estimate of $0.08. The net margin was -2.63% with a return on equity of -3.42%. The prediction for this fiscal year’s earnings is at $0.09 per share, with a projected growth to 39.68% per share for the subsequent fiscal year.

Key Financial Indicators and Stock Volatility

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc’s financial indicators reveal a quick ratio of 6.29, a price to sales ratio of 11.47, and a price to free cash flow of 55.47 for the trailing twelve months. The diluted EPS is -0.12 but is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter and forecasted to be 0.39 in a year’s time. CWAN’s stock volatility, while lower than before, still shows a historical volatility of 16.73% over the past 14 days.

The 50-day Moving Average is $19.66, and the 200-day Moving Average is $17.58. The stock faces resistance at $19.74 and $20.00, while support levels are found at $19.13 and $18.78. With a market capitalization of 4.03 billion, the company has sales totaling 303,430 K and an income of -7,970 K. The last quarter’s income was 94,660 K, and the net income was -1,890 K.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

