Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc: A Look at its Performance and Stock

On January 2, 2024, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc’s (NYSE: CWAN) stock saw a marginal drop at the start of the trading session. Opening at $19.65, this represented a 2.75% decrease from the previous session. Throughout the day, the stock oscillated between $19.04 and $19.65, finally closing at $20.03. CWAN’s 52-week range has been between $13.02 and $21.89.

A Snapshot of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc’s Performance

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc, a key player in the Technology sector, has demonstrated a commendable performance over the past five years. It’s experienced a 21.79% growth in annual sales, alongside an impressive average yearly earnings per share growth of 39.68%. Currently, the company boasts a market float of $106.65 million and $207.08 million in outstanding shares.

With 1728 employees, the company has a robust profitability profile, marked by a gross margin of 70.46%, an operating margin of 1.72%, and a slightly concerning negative pretax margin of -1.76%. Insider ownership stands strong at 48.50%, and institutional ownership is at 44.58%.

Insider Transactions and Fiscal Report

Recent insider transactions include a sale of 50,000 shares by the CEO at $19.65 per share and the CFO offloading 10,000 shares at $19.64 per share. The latest fiscal report posted $0.09 earnings per share, slightly surpassing the consensus estimate of $0.08. The net margin was -2.63% with a return on equity of -3.42%. The prediction for this fiscal year’s earnings is at $0.09 per share, with a projected growth to 39.68% per share for the subsequent fiscal year.

Key Financial Indicators and Stock Volatility

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc’s financial indicators reveal a quick ratio of 6.29, a price to sales ratio of 11.47, and a price to free cash flow of 55.47 for the trailing twelve months. The diluted EPS is -0.12 but is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter and forecasted to be 0.39 in a year’s time. CWAN’s stock volatility, while lower than before, still shows a historical volatility of 16.73% over the past 14 days.

The 50-day Moving Average is $19.66, and the 200-day Moving Average is $17.58. The stock faces resistance at $19.74 and $20.00, while support levels are found at $19.13 and $18.78. With a market capitalization of 4.03 billion, the company has sales totaling 303,430 K and an income of -7,970 K. The last quarter’s income was 94,660 K, and the net income was -1,890 K.