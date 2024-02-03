Claude Terblanche Elected Mayor of Bitou Municipality Amid Political Upheaval

In a political maelstrom that has seen the toppling of the previous Democratic Alliance (DA)-led leadership, Claude Terblanche, the new mayor of Bitou municipality in Plettenberg Bay, Western Cape, has emerged victorious. A member of the Plett Democratic Congress (PDC), Terblanche was previously the council speaker before his ascension to the mayor's office following three motions of no confidence against the existing leadership.

Political Upheaval in Bitou Municipality

The PDC had been part of a governing coalition with the DA and the Active United Front (AUF) following the 2021 municipal elections. However, citing issues of cooperation and communication breakdown with their partners, they decided to withdraw from the coalition. Consequently, the former mayor, Dave Swart from the DA, and his team, were ousted from office in a council meeting characterized by multiple caucus breaks before the vote.

A Narrow Victory for Terblanche

In the 13-seat council, Terblanche secured seven votes, edging past Swart, who garnered six votes. The council meeting was punctuated with applause as Terblanche's appointment as the new mayor was confirmed by municipal manager Mbulelo Memani. In the wake of these elections, Nokuzola Kolwapi from the Ikhwezi Political Movement was elected as the deputy mayor.

Aftermath of the Elections

Despite his removal, Swart, who remains a councilor for Ward 2, expressed gratitude for the support he received and pledged to continue his service to the community. The PDC's decision to break the coalition agreement with the DA and AUF had resulted in motions of no confidence in the mayor, deputy mayor, and council whip. The PDC accused its coalition partners of focusing on their own priorities and self-interest, leading to strained relations and issues such as the creation of another directorate and the writing off of debt.

If these motions of no confidence had been unsuccessful, it could have paved the way for opposition parties to govern the municipality. The ANC holds four seats, while the PA and Ikhwezi Political Movement hold one seat each in the 13-seat council. The PDC made efforts to resolve issues with coalition partners but ultimately decided to withdraw from the coalition. The DA constituency head has expressed disappointment and concern over the potential shift in power to an ANC-led coalition.

In the midst of the political turmoil, the community is waiting to hear Terblanche's justification for this shift in power. His tenure as mayor marks a new chapter for Bitou municipality, and the community is eager to see what changes his leadership will bring.