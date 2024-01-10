en English
BNN Newsroom

Clacton Memorial Darts Tournament: Remembering Gary Fox, Championing Mental Health

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:32 am EST
Clacton Memorial Darts Tournament: Remembering Gary Fox, Championing Mental Health

Three years ago, the Clacton community lost a beloved sports enthusiast, Gary Fox, at the tender age of 34. To commemorate his life and passion for darts, his brother Dan Fox has been organising an annual memorial darts tournament at the Clacton Railway Club. The event, which is more than just a darts competition, aims to remember Gary’s legacy and raise funds for a cause close to their hearts—mental health.

Championing Mental Health Through Sports

Slated for February 18, this year’s tournament is not only a celebration of Gary’s love for darts but also an opportunity for the community to rally behind a crucial issue—mental health. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Mind charity, an organization that provides support and advocates for individuals grappling with mental health issues. Dan Fox, having personally benefited from Mind’s services, is determined to give back and raise awareness about mental health.

A Charitable Cause with a Competitive Edge

Local darts players will be pitted against each other, not just for the sake of competition but for a noble cause. Over the past three tournaments, a total of £2,500 has been raised for Mind. This year, in addition to the event, a Just Giving page has been set up to garner more donations. Local businesses have also extended their support, contributing donations and raffle prizes in an effort to make the event a grand success.

Participants, Prizes and More

Participants must be aged 14 or over and register prior to the commencement of the tournament. Cash prizes await the top four players, adding a competitive edge to the event. But beyond the prizes and competition, the tournament serves as a reminder of Gary’s passion for sports and the importance of supporting mental health initiatives.

BNN Newsroom
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

