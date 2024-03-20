CJ Ochoco Appointed Executive Director of Humanities Guåhan, Champions CHamoru Culture

The Board of Directors of Humanities Guåhan has officially announced the appointment of CJ Ochoco as its new executive director, marking a significant shift in leadership for the nonprofit organization. Ochoco, a dynamic Guåhan-raised creative with a rich background in theatre and the arts, aims to use her new position to further the organization's mission of nurturing community engagement through the humanities.

Advertisment

Embarking on a New Chapter

Ochoco's journey with Humanities Guåhan begins on April 1, succeeding Kimberlee Kihleng, who has led the organization for several years. With degrees in Fine Arts: Theatre, Leadership and Cultural Management, and Strategic Communications, Ochoco brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her new role. Her work with the Breaking Wave Theatre Company and the University of Maryland Global Campus highlights her dedication to using creative storytelling and education to build and support communities.

A Vision for the Future

Advertisment

Throughout her career, Ochoco has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to celebrating and perpetuating the CHamoru culture, as well as embracing the diversity of Guåhan's residents. In her statement, Ochoco expressed excitement about leading Humanities Guåhan, emphasizing her goal to make the humanities accessible to all, thereby empowering the diverse voices and cultures of Guåhan. This vision aligns with the organization's long-standing mission to foster dialogue, inspire critical thinking, and enhance the quality of life through the humanities.

Continuing a Legacy

Humanities Guåhan has been a pivotal force in supporting the people of Guåhan through educational programs and community engagement initiatives. As Ochoco steps into her role, she inherits the responsibility of upholding and advancing this legacy. The board's decision to appoint a local professional with a profound connection to the island and its cultures reinforces their commitment to nurturing local talent and ensuring the organization's relevance and impact on the community.

As CJ Ochoco embarks on this new journey with Humanities Guåhan, her passion for storytelling and cultural preservation promises to usher in an exciting era for the organization. With a focus on inclusivity and accessibility, Ochoco's leadership is poised to enhance the transformative power of the humanities in Guåhan, fostering a deeper appreciation for the island's rich heritage and diverse communities.