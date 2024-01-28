Civic Crisis in Chandigarh: Absence of Councillors Disrupts Public Services

Chandigarh, a city known for its modernist architecture and grid-like streets, is currently grappling with a civic crisis. The regular functioning of the municipal corporation (MC) has been disrupted due to the absence of city councillors. These officials, key to the smooth running of civic affairs, have been noticeably absent for over two weeks, causing considerable inconvenience to the city's residents.

Public Services at a Standstill

With the mayoral poll looming on January 30, councillors have been unreachable, leaving several city services in a lurch. As a consequence, routine tasks such as the attestation of documents and signatures required for concessional bookings of community centers have been delayed. This has also affected Aadhaar card services when address proof and ration card are not available, causing a significant public outcry.

A Plea for Accountability

Voicing their concerns over the unavailability of councillors, Hitesh Puri, chairman of the Chandigarh Residents' Associations Welfare Federation (CRAWFED), and Baljinder Singh Bittu, chairman of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association of Chandigarh (FOSWAC), expressed their dissatisfaction. They underscored the need for councillors to be more accountable to their constituents, especially in light of such crucial public services being affected.

Political Parties in the Spotlight

With this ongoing crisis, political parties have also been thrust into the spotlight. Some councillors from various parties, including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress, claim to have been in touch with residents and resolving issues over the phone. However, others admit to traveling in and out of the city, thereby highlighting the lack of a firm commitment to their civic duties.

As the city anticipates the mayoral poll, the current situation underscores the urgent need for public servants to remain accessible and accountable. The residents of Chandigarh hope that the coming election will usher in a new era of committed public service, putting an end to such inconveniences.