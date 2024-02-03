City to Implement Adaptive Traffic Control System at 42 Junctions

At daybreak or twilight, the city's roads are a ballet of honks, swerves, and near misses. But the ballet may soon evolve into a more orchestrated performance, thanks to an ambitious project of the Municipal Corporation. Forty-two major intersections have been earmarked for the installation of the Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS), a game-changing initiative aimed at enhancing traffic management.

Revamping Traffic Management

This transformative step, estimated to cost over Rs 7.50 crore, is currently in the tendering process. The corporation has received bids from two firms, now under evaluation. The ATCS project heralds the replacement of existing traffic signals with new, luminous ones, and includes the installation of controllers, traffic count cameras, junction boxes, and network connectivity equipment.

Funded for Future

As a testament to its importance, the project has secured funding from multiple sources. The 15th Finance Commission, the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), and civic body funds have all contributed to the cause, emphasizing the significance and anticipated impact of this initiative. The Finance and Contract Committee gave the green signal to the project in January 2023.

Dynamic and Centralized Control

The ATCS isn't merely a replacement of traffic lights, but a complete overhaul of the current system. The ATCS will allow for dynamic adjustment of traffic light timings, adapting in real-time to the ebb and flow of the city's traffic. This smart system will be centrally managed from the Municipal Control Centre, ensuring a streamlined and effective response to traffic patterns.

Additionally, the ATCS project addresses the pressing issue of traffic congestion at several intersections that currently lack traffic lights, such as the Canal Bridge intersection on Pakhowal Road. This initiative is expected to bring significant improvements to the traffic situation and air quality in the city.