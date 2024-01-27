City of Muscatine Announces Public Sale of Vacant Lots

The City of Muscatine will be conducting a public sale of vacant lots through a sealed bid process. These lots, no longer required for public use, offer an opportunity for private entities and individuals to contribute to the city's development. The properties involved in the sale are listed on the Community Development page of the city's website, and potential bidders can access the bidding procedure details online.

Key Details of the Sale

The sale, slated to take place on the 19th of March, 2024, will be conducted via a closed bid auction at the Muscatine City Hall. The city will be awarding the properties based on sealed bids received, subject to certain conditions that align with the city's objectives. These conditions typically involve expectations for improvements and new constructions on the purchased property.

Timeframes and Conditions

Prospective buyers are expected to commence and complete improvements within stipulated timeframes. New construction should begin within 180 days of the sale's approval by the Muscatine City Council. However, these timeframes might be negotiable, and extensions can be considered if substantial progress is evident. Non-compliance with these timeframes could lead to the revocation of the purchase. All new constructions and rehabilitations must conform to required permits and codes, and are subject to review, approval, and inspection.

Post-Sale Obligations

Buyers are also required to consolidate adjacent lots with the County Assessor's Office within 30 days of the sale. The process aims to streamline ownership records, further facilitating future development initiatives. Failure to comply with this requirement might affect the validity of the sale.

For any queries or clarifications, interested parties can reach out to the Assistant Community Development Director or the City Planner. Additionally, a public hearing before the City Council for the sale of each property will be held on April 4, 2024. The hearing provides an opportunity for oral or written statements from the public, ensuring transparency and inclusivity in the process.