City of Kamloops Calls for Board Members for New Housing Foundation

Amid an ongoing housing crisis, the City of Kamloops has embarked on a unique initiative to address the issue head-on. The Council has unanimously voted to establish the Community Land Trust Foundation, a body dedicated to providing and preserving attainable housing for the city's residents. The city is now calling upon its citizens, seeking individuals with expertise in various fields to join the board of directors for this newly formed foundation.

Foundation Seeks Diverse Expertise

The city is inviting applications from individuals with wide-ranging experience, including non-profit or board governance, financial management, community organizing, communications, advocacy, real estate and land use, and housing development. The Council believes that diversity in expertise will lead to a holistic approach to the housing problem and ensure the foundation's success.

Understanding and Inclusion: Key Criteria

In addition to professional experience, ideal candidates should possess an understanding of attainable housing, accessibility, Indigenous reconciliation, diversity, equity, and inclusion. The Council envisions a board that not only reflects the diversity of Kamloops but also appreciates the complexities of the housing issue, including its socio-cultural dimensions.

Board's Mission and Expectations

The mission of the Community Land Trust Foundation includes developing a sustainable operating model for acquiring and developing land. Prospective board members are expected to volunteer for a two-year term, during which they will contribute to shaping the direction and strategy of the foundation. The Council is set to receive an update on the land trust in an upcoming meeting, marking the beginning of what could be a transformative journey for housing in Kamloops.

Interested parties are encouraged to find more information and the application form on the City of Kamloops website. Applications will be accepted until February 29, 4 p.m.