City Choir Dunedin to Perform Bach's St John Passion on its 300th Anniversary

Three centuries after its first performance, J.S. Bach's St John Passion is poised to resonate once again with audiences, this time via a performance by City Choir Dunedin. Recognized as one of Bach's most esteemed compositions, the St John Passion provides a profound musical narrative of the Easter story according to the Gospel of St John. The upcoming performance, a unique collaboration between City Choir and the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra, is set to be a captivating rendition of a timeless masterpiece.

Unveiling the Divine Narrative

This performance, under the skillful direction of conductor David Burchell, will feature six soloists, adding a profound depth to the narrative. Tenor Iain Tetley, who will assume the role of the Evangelist, expressed his enthusiasm for the challenging vocal part. The narrative unfolds through Bach's masterful harmonizations and impassioned music for solo voices, painting a vivid musical picture of the trial and crucifixion of Christ.

Bach's Music: A Testament to Spiritual Power

What sets this performance apart is how it showcases Bach's unique skill in dramatizing the biblical account. The brilliance lies in the interweaving of choral hymns and solo arias, each contributing to the larger narrative, and thereby providing the audience with an immersive and lasting musical experience. Esteemed conductor Sir John Eliot Gardiner has praised Bach for the excellence and spiritual power of his music, a sentiment that will undoubtedly be echoed in the upcoming performance.

A Celebrated Legacy

As City Choir Dunedin prepares to perform this landmark piece, the significance of the event extends beyond the music itself. It is a tribute to the enduring legacy of Bach and a testament to the transformative power of music. As audiences witness Bach's St John Passion, they will be reminded of the timeless appeal of classical music and the ways in which it continues to captivate and inspire after centuries.