City and Amistad House Reach Tentative Agreement on Heating for Homeless Shelters

A conciliatory resolution has been reached between the City and Amistad House, promising heating solutions for six backyard shelters for the homeless. This agreement, achieved potentially in time for the weekend, comes on the heels of a protest march by residents and representatives of the homeless encampment situated behind Amistad House at 203 Rosette Street.

Emergency Housing Initiative

The shelters, erected without the prerequisite permits, form part of an emergency housing initiative. The residents, in anticipation of this agreement, have pre-emptively dug trenches for the necessary electric lines.

The City had been in negotiations with the state to authorize the shelters and had been waiting for the state’s approval of a management plan prior to activating the heating. Mayor Justin Elicker clarified that the heating installation could commence as soon as Amistad House adheres to the plan’s standards.

The Road to Compliance

Following compliance, inspections can proceed, and the electrical permit and occupancy certificate can be issued. However, the journey does not end here for Amistad House. They must also seek zoning relief, with a special meeting scheduled for the end of this month. The city has stipulated ten rules for Amistad House to observe, including safety and maintenance standards.

Sean Gargamelli-McCreight, an organizer, has assured that Amistad House is in compliance and will submit the necessary application. Building Inspector Bob Dillon hinted at a possible approval for the inspection on Saturday, contingent on the fire marshal’s availability.

A Public Resolution

The resolution follows a tense public exchange between city officials and encampment residents and organizers, who leveled accusations at the city of inducing a ‘humanitarian crisis’ through their actions. City officials, however, repudiated these claims of intentionally stalling the project. Post-discussion, both parties concurred on a plan of action to expedite the project.