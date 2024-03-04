Citadines Roces Quezon City: Blending Heritage with Modern Hospitality

The recent unveiling of Citadines Roces Quezon City (CRQC) marks a significant addition to the metropolitan landscape, offering guests an immersive experience that bridges Filipino heritage and contemporary comfort. From the moment of arrival, guests are greeted by the inspiring wall art of Whang-od, a cultural icon, and the aroma of coffee brewed in the Italian Rancilio machine, setting the stage for a memorable stay.

Creating a Sense of Place

CRQC takes pride in offering more than just accommodations; it provides an experience. The assistant residence manager, Thea Peregrino, emphasizes the importance of creating a sense of place within the hotel's walls. This concept is brought to life through the property's design and architecture, which incorporate elements of Filipino culture and the rich history of Quezon City. Guests are invited to explore the city's landmarks and heritage, highlighted by curated artwork depicting the UP Oblation, the Cry of Balintawak, the Quezon Memorial, and the Boy Scouts Memorial Rotonda within the hotel premises.

Enhancing the Urban Experience

CRQC is strategically located to offer guests panoramic views of Quezon City, encouraging exploration and discovery. The hotel is equipped with bicycles for guests keen on experiencing the city's vibrant street life and attractions firsthand. Additionally, the hotel's website offers City Hacks and a Cycling Map, guiding guests to local dining spots, cafes, and scenic routes, thereby enhancing their urban experience. The property's design, amenities, and activities are all aligned with showcasing Quezon City's unique culture and attractions.

Modern Comforts and Hospitality

The hotel boasts over 180 well-appointed suites, encompassing studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, all equipped with modern amenities. Facilities such as an all-day dining restaurant, meeting spaces, a swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness center, and a resident's lounge are designed to cater to the diverse needs of guests. CRQC represents The Ascott Limited's commitment to the Philippine market, reflecting confidence in the growth potential of Quezon City's hospitality sector. The recent infrastructural developments, including the Skyway extension and the city's emerging status as a preferred MICE venue, highlight the strategic importance of CRQC's location.

By integrating elements of Filipino heritage with modern amenities and personalized services, Citadines Roces Quezon City not only offers a place to stay but an opportunity to connect with the city's cultural heartbeat. As guests depart, they leave with a deeper appreciation for Quezon City, having experienced its hospitality, heritage, and vibrant urban life. This fusion of comfort, convenience, and culture positions CRQC as a unique destination in Metro Manila's hospitality landscape, inviting guests to return and explore further the richness of Filipino culture and the dynamism of city living.