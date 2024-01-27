Cisplatin Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy: A Potent Duo Against Bladder Cancer

Researchers at the Tisch Cancer Institute have uncovered a potential game-changer in the fight against bladder cancer. Their study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, reveals that combining cisplatin chemotherapy with immunotherapy can enhance the immune system's ability to combat this aggressive disease, particularly in metastatic cases.

Cisplatin versus Carboplatin: A Clear Winner

The research offers insights into why cisplatin-based chemotherapy outperforms carboplatin-based treatment in tackling bladder cancer. It highlights the superior efficacy of cisplatin in enabling a robust immune response against the tumour cells. Importantly, the study suggests that the effectiveness of cisplatin may be particularly pronounced in patients who already have a pre-existing immune response to the tumor.

How Cisplatin Boosts the Immune System

The study delves into the mechanism of action of cisplatin. It suggests that cisplatin's ability to damage the DNA of cancer cells could alter their gene expression. This alteration may make the cancer cells more detectable to the immune system, thus boosting the body's natural defense against the tumor. This aspect of cisplatin's function could be pivotal in designing more effective treatment regimens.

Implications for Metastatic Bladder Cancer Treatment

These findings are especially significant in the context of metastatic bladder cancer—a condition that affects approximately 83,000 people in the U.S. annually. With current treatments often falling short in curing this condition, the study's revelations could guide the development of more effective, immunomodulatory cisplatin-based chemotherapy protocols.

The research, funded by Genentech, involved a collaborative effort across multiple institutions, including an international Phase-3 clinical trial. Matthew Galsky, M.D., the study's lead author and Co-Director of the Center of Excellence for Bladder Cancer at The Tisch Cancer Institute, emphasized the potential of these findings to improve treatment outcomes for a significant subset of bladder cancer patients.