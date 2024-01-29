CISF Officer’s Prompt Action Saves French National at IGI Airport

On January 26, a regular day at the bustling Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi, India, took a sudden turn when a 63-year-old French national, Bertrand Patrick, fell unconscious while waiting for his security check for his scheduled Air Vistara flight to Paris. The incident was promptly noticed by Sub-Inspector Puneet Kumar Tiwari of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), who was on duty near the x-ray scanner area.

Quick Response and CPR

With no time to spare, Tiwari swiftly stepped in to administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the unconscious passenger. His prompt response and skill in performing CPR, a critical emergency procedure used to revive individuals when their heart has stopped beating, proved to be a lifesaver. Within moments, Patrick regained consciousness, proving once again the importance of immediate medical intervention.

Medical Assessment and Recovery

Following the dramatic event, a doctor from the IGI airport rushed to attend to Patrick. He provided the initial treatment required in such situations, stabilizing Patrick's condition. The quick response from the airport staff and the timely medical intervention made it possible for Patrick to recover swiftly from the ordeal.

CISF Commended for their Alertness

After a thorough assessment by the medical professional, Patrick was declared fit to continue his travel. The CISF, an organization responsible for counter-terrorist security at the airport, was acknowledged for their alertness and quick action that resulted in saving Patrick's life. This incident serves as a potent reminder of the critical role security forces like CISF play, not only in maintaining security but also in being prepared to handle unforeseen emergencies.