Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued

Cindy Gruhn, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, has passed away at the age of 71. Her demise occurred on January 8, 2024, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, leaving a void in the hearts of her loved ones.

A Life Remembered

Born into the Spangler family, Cindy’s life journey was shaped by her parents, Walt and Joan. Her path was also significantly influenced by her many siblings: Bill Spangler, Raymond Spangler, Kathline Jorgensen, Roxanne Bergman, Ruth Williams, Teena Francis, and Martha Grotelueschen. Cindy’s life was not devoid of sorrow, having experienced the untimely loss of her infant brother David Spangler, her baby son Mikel, and her granddaughter Faith.

However, Cindy’s life was also filled with love and joy, shared with her spouse Garret Gruhn and their children Brandon Baker, Annie Quintana, Joy Baker, Lindsay Baker, Hoppy Baker, and Carter Gruhn. Her legacy continues through her numerous grandchildren and an awaited great-grandchild.

A Final Farewell

A private family graveside service will be held on January 15 in the serene environs of the Inman Cemetery in Inman, Nebraska. The service will be officiated by The Rev. Bob Wynn, providing a spiritual dimension to the farewell ceremony. All arrangements are under the careful supervision of Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested that memorials be directed to them for future designation. This gesture is a testament to Cindy’s life – one lived with love, shared generously with those around her.

