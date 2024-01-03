CIFI Holdings Proposes Severe Restructuring Plan Amid Property Sector Debt Crisis

Shanghai-based property developer, CIFI Holdings, has proposed a comprehensive plan to restructure its massive $7 billion offshore debt. The innovative yet severe proposal outlines various options for bondholders, including different maturity extensions and haircuts. The primary objective of this robust initiative is to significantly reduce the firm’s debt to somewhere between $3.3 billion and $4 billion.

A Shift to More Severe Terms

The restructuring plan, which is more austere than the initial proposal made in March, involves swapping part of the debt for equity. The original proposal did not include any haircuts and had a maturity extension of less than 7 years. This shift to more severe conditions reflects the deteriorating situation faced by the Chinese property sector, embroiled in a debt crisis since mid-2021.

Reflecting the Challenging Environment

Back in October, Reuters reported that developers like CIFI were contemplating offering substantial haircuts to creditors in response to the challenging environment. CIFI commenced its offshore debt restructuring process in November 2022, following the suspension of all payments. The latest proposal, formulated after extensive discussions with bondholders and careful evaluation of the current market conditions, also encapsulates the company’s ambitious goal to deliver 80,000 homes to buyers, notwithstanding potential market difficulties.

Proposed Options and Market Response

The proposed options feature maturity extensions spanning from two to nine years and new coupon rates of 2-4%, with credit enhancement backed by a mix of onshore and offshore assets. Advising CIFI during this critical phase are Haitong International and Linklaters, while Alvarez & Marsal and Allen & Overy are advising the co-ordination committee. The bondholders’ ad-hoc group is receiving counsel from Houlihan Lokey and Kirkland & Ellis. Interestingly, amidst these developments, CIFI’s shares experienced an uptick of 5.9% during the Wednesday afternoon trading session, standing in stark contrast with a 1.8% decline in the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index.