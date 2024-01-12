en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Church Honors Martyrs Amid Ongoing Christian Persecution Worldwide

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:47 pm EST
Church Honors Martyrs Amid Ongoing Christian Persecution Worldwide

On this day, January 12, the Church holds in reverence the feast days of various Christian martyrs and groups, a solemn tribute to the ultimate sacrifices they made during times of relentless persecution. Among those venerated are St. Arcadius of Mauretania, who met a martyr’s end in 302 A.D. at the hands of a pagan judge, steadfast in his refusal to renounce his faith. Other groups memorialized span different epochs and geographies, including the Martyrs of Ephesus in 762 A.D., the Martyrs of Iona in 806 A.D., and the enigmatic Martyrs of Africa, believed to be a contingent of about 50 soldiers who laid down their lives for their faith.

Ongoing Persecution of Christians

These commemorations come against the backdrop of a disheartening reality: Christians continue to face persecution worldwide. A report from Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need uncovers a grim statistic – over half of the global population resides in countries where religious persecution is a stark reality. The situation is particularly severe in Nigeria, where recent attacks by Islamic extremists resulted in the grisly death of nearly 200 Christians.

Global Hotspots of Christian Persecution

Persecution doesn’t stop at Nigeria’s borders. In North Korea, Iran, Pakistan, India, and Nicaragua, Christians grapple with manifold forms of oppression, ranging from physical violence and arrest to restrictions on their religious practices. In Nigeria, the Christian community reels from the impact of a coordinated onslaught that claimed 295 lives and inflicted wounds on more than 500. The Nigerian military’s inability to stem the tide of violence is a point of grave concern.

Persistent Martyrdom in the Modern Age

Pope Francis has raised a poignant observation: martyrdom is not a relic of the past. The Church is witnessing more martyrs in contemporary times than in the early centuries of Christianity. The ongoing persecution of Christians in India, marked by 720 reported incidents in 2023 and targeted attacks during the Christmas season, underscores this. Similarly, Christian converts in Iran face arrests, imprisonment, and discriminatory laws, with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps ramping up efforts to suppress Persian-speaking Christians.

Today, as the Church honors its martyrs, it also draws attention to the ongoing challenges faced by Christians in holding fast to their faith amid adversity. They serve as a sobering reminder of the Church’s enduring spirit and the continued relevance of martyrdom in contemporary times.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
5 mins ago
AI-Powered Roller Shoes: The Next Step in Personal Mobility
In an era where technology continues to permeate the minutiae of our lives, X Corp has announced the development of AI-powered roller shoes, a game-changer in the realm of personal mobility. These innovative shoes, a fusion of intelligent systems and footwear, promise to revolutionize our pedestrian experiences, offering assistance to those with mobility issues, and
AI-Powered Roller Shoes: The Next Step in Personal Mobility
TikTok's NoSpendJanuary Challenge: A Frugal Revolution
1 hour ago
TikTok's NoSpendJanuary Challenge: A Frugal Revolution
Elings Park Enhances Ecological Education with Second Year of Nature Walks
1 hour ago
Elings Park Enhances Ecological Education with Second Year of Nature Walks
Consumer Advocates Highlight Potential Harms of CES 2024 Products
43 mins ago
Consumer Advocates Highlight Potential Harms of CES 2024 Products
YouTube Sensations, The ACE Family's Catherine and Austin McBroom Announce Divorce
49 mins ago
YouTube Sensations, The ACE Family's Catherine and Austin McBroom Announce Divorce
Substantial Funding Boosts Medical Research: Unraveling Diseases and Genetics
1 hour ago
Substantial Funding Boosts Medical Research: Unraveling Diseases and Genetics
Latest Headlines
World News
Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Opens Up on Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
20 seconds
Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Opens Up on Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
Speaker Mike Johnson Upholds Bipartisan Deal, Defying Party's Right Flank
1 min
Speaker Mike Johnson Upholds Bipartisan Deal, Defying Party's Right Flank
Telangana Government Invites Applications for TSPSC, Chief Minister Engages with Industry Leaders
1 min
Telangana Government Invites Applications for TSPSC, Chief Minister Engages with Industry Leaders
Vinicio Riva, Man Embraced by Pope Francis, Dies at 58
3 mins
Vinicio Riva, Man Embraced by Pope Francis, Dies at 58
Anjali Chhabria Advocates for Professional Mental Health Support
3 mins
Anjali Chhabria Advocates for Professional Mental Health Support
Climate Defiance Targets Senator Manchin in New Hampshire Protest
3 mins
Climate Defiance Targets Senator Manchin in New Hampshire Protest
Milos Raonic Exudes Confidence Ahead of Australian Open Clash with Alex De Minaur
4 mins
Milos Raonic Exudes Confidence Ahead of Australian Open Clash with Alex De Minaur
Ukraine and UK Forge Historic Security Pact Amidst Regional Tensions
5 mins
Ukraine and UK Forge Historic Security Pact Amidst Regional Tensions
Kenyan Lawyers Protest Against Presidential Threats, Warn of Potential Impeachment
5 mins
Kenyan Lawyers Protest Against Presidential Threats, Warn of Potential Impeachment
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
22 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
7 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
7 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app