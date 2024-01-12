Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Joins Peacock’s Streaming Lineup

Christopher Nolan’s historical epic ‘Oppenheimer’, starring Cillian Murphy, is set to make a significant entry into the streaming landscape. From February 16, 2024, the film will be exclusively available for streaming on Peacock. The move marks a continuation of the film’s successful journey, from its theatrical release to various video-on-demand platforms and now, to the comfort of viewers’ homes.

‘Oppenheimer’ – An Epic Journey to Peacock

‘Oppenheimer’, a portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s role in the creation of the world’s first atomic weapon, has already had a successful theatrical run. It is based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning biography and features an impressive ensemble cast. The film’s arrival on Peacock is timed perfectly for Oscar voters, allowing them to make their final decisions ahead of the awards season.

An Unprecedented Delay in Streaming Debut

Interestingly, the film’s streaming debut comes after a notably long delay. Released in theaters in July 2023, ‘Oppenheimer’ marks the longest ever time between a theatrical opening and its streaming debut for a Universal picture. This delay is attributed to a myriad of factors, including maximizing publicity from premieres, retaining streaming customers, and respecting the preferences of actors and filmmakers who advocate for the cinema experience.

‘Oppenheimer’ – A Global Success

Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ was the third highest-grossing film of 2023, earning $955 million in ticket sales worldwide. It has also received critical acclaim and captured the best drama and director awards at the Golden Globes. Alongside its streaming debut, the film will also be re-released in cinemas, including on large Imax Corp. screens, a testament to Nolan’s advocacy for the theater experience. This multi-platform approach underscores the film’s wide-reaching success and enduring appeal.