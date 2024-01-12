en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Joins Peacock’s Streaming Lineup

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:32 pm EST
Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Joins Peacock’s Streaming Lineup

Christopher Nolan’s historical epic ‘Oppenheimer’, starring Cillian Murphy, is set to make a significant entry into the streaming landscape. From February 16, 2024, the film will be exclusively available for streaming on Peacock. The move marks a continuation of the film’s successful journey, from its theatrical release to various video-on-demand platforms and now, to the comfort of viewers’ homes.

‘Oppenheimer’ – An Epic Journey to Peacock

‘Oppenheimer’, a portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s role in the creation of the world’s first atomic weapon, has already had a successful theatrical run. It is based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning biography and features an impressive ensemble cast. The film’s arrival on Peacock is timed perfectly for Oscar voters, allowing them to make their final decisions ahead of the awards season.

An Unprecedented Delay in Streaming Debut

Interestingly, the film’s streaming debut comes after a notably long delay. Released in theaters in July 2023, ‘Oppenheimer’ marks the longest ever time between a theatrical opening and its streaming debut for a Universal picture. This delay is attributed to a myriad of factors, including maximizing publicity from premieres, retaining streaming customers, and respecting the preferences of actors and filmmakers who advocate for the cinema experience.

‘Oppenheimer’ – A Global Success

Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ was the third highest-grossing film of 2023, earning $955 million in ticket sales worldwide. It has also received critical acclaim and captured the best drama and director awards at the Golden Globes. Alongside its streaming debut, the film will also be re-released in cinemas, including on large Imax Corp. screens, a testament to Nolan’s advocacy for the theater experience. This multi-platform approach underscores the film’s wide-reaching success and enduring appeal.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
10 mins ago
Stephen King's Fight for Name: The Lawnmower Man Lawsuit
Stephen King, the master of the horror genre, has a long history of his works being adapted for screen. However, not all adaptations have found favor with the author. A case in point is the 1992 film ‘The Lawnmower Man,’ directed by Brett Leonard. This film, which initially carried the tagline ‘Stephen King’s Lawnmower Man,’
Stephen King's Fight for Name: The Lawnmower Man Lawsuit
Financial Expert Decodes Couple's Debt Struggles and Aspirations for Early Retirement
2 hours ago
Financial Expert Decodes Couple's Debt Struggles and Aspirations for Early Retirement
Hartlepool Borough Council Gives Go-Ahead for New Road and Junction
2 hours ago
Hartlepool Borough Council Gives Go-Ahead for New Road and Junction
Dolby Unveils Atmos Flex Connect: A Game-Changer in Surround Sound Technology
59 mins ago
Dolby Unveils Atmos Flex Connect: A Game-Changer in Surround Sound Technology
1inch DAO Engages Storm Partners as Permanent Legal Counsel Amid Changing Legal Landscape
1 hour ago
1inch DAO Engages Storm Partners as Permanent Legal Counsel Amid Changing Legal Landscape
Middle East Conflict Fuels Oil Prices Surge
2 hours ago
Middle East Conflict Fuels Oil Prices Surge
Latest Headlines
World News
Logansport Berries Adapt to Weather-Induced Schedule Change; Gears up for Key Matches
57 seconds
Logansport Berries Adapt to Weather-Induced Schedule Change; Gears up for Key Matches
PMC's Call to Action: Hospitals in Pune to Submit Fire Compliance Reports
1 min
PMC's Call to Action: Hospitals in Pune to Submit Fire Compliance Reports
Carbon Monoxide-Infused Foam Boosts Efficacy of Cancer Treatment
2 mins
Carbon Monoxide-Infused Foam Boosts Efficacy of Cancer Treatment
Nils Steven Pearson: A Life of Service Remembered
2 mins
Nils Steven Pearson: A Life of Service Remembered
Mako Vunipola Bids Farewell to International Rugby: A Glittering Career Ends
3 mins
Mako Vunipola Bids Farewell to International Rugby: A Glittering Career Ends
Recent Hospital Union Events: Strikes, Votes, and Contract Approvals
3 mins
Recent Hospital Union Events: Strikes, Votes, and Contract Approvals
Unexpected NFL Exposure for Vidler's Store, Hochul's Swimming Anecdote, and a Judge's Support for the Bills
4 mins
Unexpected NFL Exposure for Vidler's Store, Hochul's Swimming Anecdote, and a Judge's Support for the Bills
Providence Health System to Close Outpatient Labs in California
4 mins
Providence Health System to Close Outpatient Labs in California
Unidentified Golfer's Mishap Highlights Bathroom Shortage on PGA Tour
5 mins
Unidentified Golfer's Mishap Highlights Bathroom Shortage on PGA Tour
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
7 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app