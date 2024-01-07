Christine Giglio: From CAD Administrator to Director of Emergency Communications

Bedford County’s 911 center has seen a noteworthy leadership change with the appointment of Christine Giglio as the Director of Emergency Communications. Giglio, who has been an integral part of the Bedford County community since 2008, assumes this new role after serving as the county’s Computer Aided Dispatch Administrator.

A Decade of Dedicated Service

Giglio’s journey with Bedford County began in 2008, and her involvement with the 911 center dates back to 2018. Through her tenure, she has spearheaded significant technological and operational enhancements, cementing her reputation as a dedicated and innovative professional.

Technological Innovations and Enhancements

Among her notable contributions is the implementation of the AlertBedford notification system, a crucial service that provides rapid communication of important information to the residents of Bedford County. Furthermore, Giglio has been instrumental in developing mapping applications, integrating text-to-911 services, and advancing Next Generation 911. The enhancements she brought about in the database and the establishment of continuity of operations protocols have strengthened the reliability and efficiency of the 911 center.

A Champion for Cybersecurity in 911 Centers

Giglio’s commitment to public safety extends beyond her immediate role. She has collaborated with cyber defense teams, emphasizing the importance of cybersecurity in 911 centers at a legislative level. This collaboration underscores her vision of a technologically secure and robust emergency communication system.

Education and Certifications

Giglio holds a bachelor’s degree in communication sciences and disorders from Radford University. She has also earned certifications as an Emergency Number Professional (ENP) and a Registered Public Safety Leader (RPL), further validating her expertise and commitment to her field.

In her new role as the Director of Emergency Communications, Christine Giglio will undoubtedly continue to drive technological improvements and effective communication systems, ensuring the safety and well-being of Bedford County’s residents.