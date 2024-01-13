en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Christine Costner and Josh Connor: A Budding Romance or Mere Speculation?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:00 pm EST
Christine Costner and Josh Connor: A Budding Romance or Mere Speculation?

Christine Costner, ex-wife to renowned actor Kevin Costner, has once again been seen with financier neighbor Josh Connor, lending further fuel to the rampant romance rumors. Despite the swirling speculation, Christine’s attorney, John Rydell, has previously insisted that no romantic relationship exists between Christine and Connor, referring to them as nothing more than friends.

Rumors Amid Divorce Proceedings

This assertion came to light during the court proceedings of Christine’s divorce from Kevin Costner in August 2023. Interestingly, Connor had extended a $20,000 loan to Christine during what seemed to be a period of distress. The two were also spotted sharing a vacation in Hawaii in July 2023 with Christine’s children, whom she shares with Kevin Costner.

Persistent Denials Amidst Mounting Evidence

During this vacation, Christine Costner was quick to clarify that Connor was not her boyfriend and that he had sponsored the vacation for the entire group. However, the frequency of their time spent together, combined with the financial support, has continued to stoke the rumors.

A New Chapter Post-Divorce

Christine filed for divorce from Kevin Costner in May 2023 after 18 years of marriage. The divorce was settled amicably in September 2023. Both Kevin and Christine have expressed their intention to focus on co-parenting their three children in the aftermath of their divorce proceedings.

Despite the consistent denial of a romantic relationship, the frequent sightings of Christine and Connor together hint at the possibility of a new chapter in Christine’s life post-divorce, one that may involve her financier neighbor, Josh Connor.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
25 mins ago
Escalating Tensions in Middle East: Yemen's Houthi Militia Threatens Retaliation
The escalating tensions in the Middle East have taken a perilous turn as the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen issues threats of retaliation against recent U.S.-led airstrikes. The United States, in a swift response to Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, launched a missile strike from a warship stationed in the Red
Escalating Tensions in Middle East: Yemen's Houthi Militia Threatens Retaliation
Maldivian President Bolsters Ties with China Amid Diplomatic Tensions with India
2 hours ago
Maldivian President Bolsters Ties with China Amid Diplomatic Tensions with India
Pakistan Gears Up for Historic 2024 General Elections
2 hours ago
Pakistan Gears Up for Historic 2024 General Elections
Belize's National Sports Council: A Meeting for Sustainable Support and Sports Tech Innovation
60 mins ago
Belize's National Sports Council: A Meeting for Sustainable Support and Sports Tech Innovation
Terry Crews and Rebecca King Crews: A Portrait of A United Family
1 hour ago
Terry Crews and Rebecca King Crews: A Portrait of A United Family
Preserving Paul Walker's Legacy: A Brotherly Endeavor
1 hour ago
Preserving Paul Walker's Legacy: A Brotherly Endeavor
Latest Headlines
World News
Parental Misconduct in Youth Sports: An Underestimated Problem
39 seconds
Parental Misconduct in Youth Sports: An Underestimated Problem
Western Australia Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Deaths and Hospital Admissions
2 mins
Western Australia Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Deaths and Hospital Admissions
Ron DeSantis's Presidential Campaign Loses Momentum in Iowa
2 mins
Ron DeSantis's Presidential Campaign Loses Momentum in Iowa
Trump Turns New York Civil Fraud Trial into Campaign Rally
2 mins
Trump Turns New York Civil Fraud Trial into Campaign Rally
Sleep-focused Tourism: A New Era of Rest and Recovery in Travel
4 mins
Sleep-focused Tourism: A New Era of Rest and Recovery in Travel
Kit Harington Shares His Mental Health Journey: A Stark Contrast to Jon Snow
4 mins
Kit Harington Shares His Mental Health Journey: A Stark Contrast to Jon Snow
BJP MP Ananth Kumar Hegade's Threat to Demolish Masjid Ignites Controversy
5 mins
BJP MP Ananth Kumar Hegade's Threat to Demolish Masjid Ignites Controversy
Exequiel Palacios's Last-Minute Goal Secures Victory for Bayer Leverkusen in Crucial Bundesliga Match
5 mins
Exequiel Palacios's Last-Minute Goal Secures Victory for Bayer Leverkusen in Crucial Bundesliga Match
Manchester City's Calculated Quiet: A Prelude to Summer Transfer Window Storm
5 mins
Manchester City's Calculated Quiet: A Prelude to Summer Transfer Window Storm
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
3 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app