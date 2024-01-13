Christine Costner and Josh Connor: A Budding Romance or Mere Speculation?

Christine Costner, ex-wife to renowned actor Kevin Costner, has once again been seen with financier neighbor Josh Connor, lending further fuel to the rampant romance rumors. Despite the swirling speculation, Christine’s attorney, John Rydell, has previously insisted that no romantic relationship exists between Christine and Connor, referring to them as nothing more than friends.

Rumors Amid Divorce Proceedings

This assertion came to light during the court proceedings of Christine’s divorce from Kevin Costner in August 2023. Interestingly, Connor had extended a $20,000 loan to Christine during what seemed to be a period of distress. The two were also spotted sharing a vacation in Hawaii in July 2023 with Christine’s children, whom she shares with Kevin Costner.

Persistent Denials Amidst Mounting Evidence

During this vacation, Christine Costner was quick to clarify that Connor was not her boyfriend and that he had sponsored the vacation for the entire group. However, the frequency of their time spent together, combined with the financial support, has continued to stoke the rumors.

A New Chapter Post-Divorce

Christine filed for divorce from Kevin Costner in May 2023 after 18 years of marriage. The divorce was settled amicably in September 2023. Both Kevin and Christine have expressed their intention to focus on co-parenting their three children in the aftermath of their divorce proceedings.

Despite the consistent denial of a romantic relationship, the frequent sightings of Christine and Connor together hint at the possibility of a new chapter in Christine’s life post-divorce, one that may involve her financier neighbor, Josh Connor.