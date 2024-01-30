Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Early Jealousy, Trust Issues With John Legend

Model and television personality Chrissy Teigen recently opened up about the early years of her relationship with Grammy-winning artist John Legend, revealing a side of herself marked by jealousy and emotional instability. Speaking on SiriusXM show Radio Andy, Teigen candidly shared anecdotes of her behavior, offering a glimpse into the testing times that tested the foundation of their relationship.

The Green-Eyed Monster

Teigen recalled instances when she would become upset witnessing Legend dance with other women during his shows. She also mentioned her reaction to a music video shoot where Legend shared a dance routine with a video vixen. Both events stirred feelings of jealousy and insecurity, casting a shadow over their budding love story.

Overcoming Jealousy and Trust Issues

Despite the rocky start, Teigen and Legend's relationship progressed, leading to their engagement three years after making their official red carpet debut in 2008. Now, a decade into their marriage and parents to four children, Teigen has moved past her initial insecurities. She now views her husband's interactions with fans as a positive experience, an indication of the affection and admiration he commands.

Teigen's Current Endeavors

While reflecting on her personal life, Teigen also discussed her current professional engagements. She is currently promoting her dinner party talk show, 'Chrissy and Dave Eat Out' with chef David Chang. In addition, she is preparing to open a pop-up bakery for her Cravings brand in Los Angeles, a first-ever initiative set to debut at Shopify LA at ROW DTLA from May 18-21.