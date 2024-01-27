Chris Rufo Advocates for Overhaul of Civil Rights Laws, Targets DEI and Affirmative Action

Conservative activist Chris Rufo has proposed a comprehensive overhaul of the civil rights laws in the United States. This revamp is aimed squarely at the ideologies and policies surrounding diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), and affirmative action. A senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, Rufo has gained recognition for his critical stance on Critical Race Theory and DEI in American institutions.

Transforming Civil Rights Laws

Rufo suggests that the Civil Rights Act of 1964, originally enacted to end racial discrimination, has evolved into a legal framework fostering a 'diversity and inclusion' bureaucracy. This system, he argues, discriminates against 'oppressor' groups such as Whites and Asians. To remedy this, he introduces a 'New Civil Rights Agenda' that underscores colorblind equality and meritocracy.

Key Reforms in Rufo's Agenda

The reforms proposed by Rufo are extensive and far-reaching. They include outlawing affirmative action and racial preferences, and rescinding Lyndon Johnson's Executive Order 11246. He also suggests amending the Civil Rights Act to prohibit state-sanctioned discrimination against any racial group. Rufo proposes eliminating the 'disparate impact' provisions of the Civil Rights Act of 1991, overturning the precedent-setting Griggs v. Duke Power Co. case, and abolishing DEI bureaucracies in American institutions.

Rufo's Influence and Vision

Rufo credits his influence with the resignation of Claudine Gay from Harvard's presidency. He advocates for a system that assesses discrimination based on concrete evidence of biased treatment, rather than disparate outcomes. His ultimate goal is to realize full colorblind equality, a model of fairness that does not see race, but only individual merit.