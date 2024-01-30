Chinese Scientists Debut World's First Mid-Infrared Solar Magnetic-Field Telescope

In a landmark achievement, Chinese scientists have introduced the world's inaugural mid-infrared solar magnetic-field telescope, christened as the Accurate Infrared Magnetic Field Measurements of the Sun (AIMS). This groundbreaking advancement sees the transition from indirect to direct methods of measuring solar magnetic field intensity in the mid-infrared band, surmounting a century-long obstacle in solar magnetic field studies.

A Leap in Solar Magnetic Field Measurements

The AIMS telescope has significantly enhanced its measurement precision, achieving exact measurements of solar vector magnetic fields with an accuracy that goes beyond the 10 Gauss level. The telescope is strategically positioned in Lenghu township, northwest China's Qinghai Province at an altitude of approximately 4,000 meters, with a mission to uncover the enigmas of the Sun in the mid-infrared band, and with potential to pave the way for innovative scientific exploration.

Overcoming Challenges in Mid-Infrared Solar Observations

The design and technology of the AIMS telescope have addressed conventional challenges in mid-infrared solar observations, such as stray light and environmental noise. The telescope employs innovative solutions like vacuum cooling. Feng Zhiwei, a senior engineer, emphasized that the imaging terminal of AIMS consists of infrared optics, a focal plane array detector, and vacuum cooling, with all components being domestically produced.

Envisioning New Scientific Possibilities

With this unrivaled advancement, the AIMS telescope not only enhances the measurement of solar magnetic fields but also heralds new scientific possibilities in the mid-infrared spectrum. The breakthrough, led by Wang Dongguang of the Huairou Solar Observing Station and backed by the National Natural Science Foundation of China, offers profound insights into the secrets of the Sun.