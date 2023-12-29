China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

Starting from January 1, 2024, China will revamp the weightage of its yuan index baskets, as per the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS). Aiming to mirror the nation’s trade patterns more accurately, this adjustment will see a decrease in the U.S. dollar’s weightage in the CFETS currency basket from 19.83% to 19.46%. Alongside, the euro’s weightage will also lessen from 18.21% to 18.08%. The CFETS, an arm of the People’s Bank of China, seeks to recalibrate the index basket weights to resonate with the evolving dynamics of China’s international trade and currency exchanges.

CFETS Index Basket: A Shift in Weightings

In an effort to enhance the yuan currency basket index’s representativeness, China has decided to adjust the weightings of two primary yuan index baskets in 2024. The U.S. dollar’s weighting will be reduced to 19.46% from 19.83%, while the euro’s weighting will be cut to 18.08% from 18.21%. These adjustments are unlikely to instigate sharp volatility in yuan trades; however, they might influence the setting of the yuan’s official daily midpoint fixing. For 2023, the CFETS index concluded the year at 97.42, marking a 1.27% drop.

This is not the first time China has made such adjustments. Since the introduction of the trade-weighted yuan index in December 2015, the CFETS basket has witnessed multiple changes to more accurately reflect external trade conditions.

Adjusted BIS Currency Basket RMB Index

Beyond the CFETS yuan basket index, changes will be implemented in the BIS currency basket RMB index as well. The Croatian kuna will be removed from the index, and in its place, the Bosnian marka, Moroccan dirham, North Macedonian denar, and Serbian dinar will be added. These alterations aim to better align the index with China’s current trade patterns and enhance the representativeness of the yuan currency basket index.

China’s Economic Cooperation with BRI Countries

China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has been promulgated to boost trade flows and goods market integration between China and BRI countries. A recent study explored the validity of the purchasing power parity (PPP) and the extent of goods market integration between China and select BRI nations in Africa. The findings point towards promising prospects of closer economic cooperation in factor service and financial markets, potentially leading to the establishment of a free trade area or common markets with BRI countries in Africa.