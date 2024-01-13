en English
BNN Newsroom

China Reasserts Commitment to One-China Principle Amidst Geopolitical Shifts

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:17 am EST
The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson has reasserted China’s staunch commitment to the one-China principle, positing that it lays the groundwork for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. This principle, which denies the legitimacy of independent Taiwanese statehood, is a cornerstone of China’s foreign policy.

One-China Principle and International Adherence

The spokesperson expressed confidence in the international community’s continued adherence to this policy, which acknowledges and supports only one Chinese government. This principle is not only pivotal to China’s opposition to ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist activities but is also a central part of China’s efforts to achieve national reunification.

Indispensability of the Principle for Taiwan Strait Stability

According to the spokesperson of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, the one-China principle is a crucial element for maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. The Chinese government’s endeavors towards national reunification, in alignment with this principle, were also highlighted.

Implications for Global Affairs

The one-China principle has long been a source of tension between China, Taiwan, and various international actors, particularly the United States, which preserves a policy of strategic ambiguity in the region. China’s recent statement possibly mirrors ongoing concerns over Taiwan’s status and international relations, especially in light of recent geopolitical shifts and the surging importance of the Indo-Pacific region in global affairs.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

