China Harbour Engineering to Build Residential Complex Amidst Ecological Concerns

China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) has announced its plans to construct a gated residential complex on a sprawling 740-acre site at Mammee Bay, St Ann, notable for its rivers and historically significant indigenous settlements. Initially envisaged a decade ago as a hotel or villa complex, the development has now evolved into a mixed housing project designed to accommodate around 4,000 residents.

The Vision of the Project

The project, in the pipeline since 2014, involves a property that CHEC acquired as compensation for constructing the North-South Highway 2000. The site is planned to feature 834 units, including apartments, townhouses, and deluxe bungalows, providing a blend of residential options. Alongside these, commercial units will also find a place in the complex, making it a self-sufficient entity.

Ecological and Historical Sensitivity

The proposed development area is an amalgamation of ecologically and historically sensitive sites. These include rivers, the Roaring River Great House, Mammee Bay Great House, and Taino settlements. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) conducted by Environmental Solutions Limited suggests that while the development will inevitably lead to habitat loss, mitigation measures could help minimize the impacts. These measures include incorporating natural elements into the design and relocating displaced creatures to suitable habitats.

Potential Impact and Concerns

Despite the mitigation strategies, the project has not been without its share of controversy. Activists, including Kabu Ma’at Kheru, have voiced concerns regarding the project’s potential effects on water resources and historical sites. The Roaring River property, in particular, associated with the family of National Hero Marcus Garvey, has been a point of contention. While the project awaits planning approvals, public consultations on the EIA report are underway.

