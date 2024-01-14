en English
BNN Newsroom

China Criticizes Japan’s Congratulatory Remarks to Taiwan’s President-Elect

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:13 am EST
The Chinese embassy in Japan has robustly opposed Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa’s congratulatory address to Taiwan’s new president-elect, Lai Ching-te. The Chinese embassy further asserted that Japan’s actions are a significant intrusion into China’s internal affairs.

A Heated Exchange

Following Taiwan’s presidential election results, Kamikawa expressed Japan’s recognition of Taiwan as a vital partner and friend. This sentiment did not sit well with China, leading to a firm statement from the embassy. The statement, published on the embassy’s official WeChat account, denounces Kamikawa’s remarks, considering them a severe violation of China’s sovereignty.

Japan’s Balancing Act

Despite Japan’s official diplomatic ties with China, its alliance with the United States and strategic interests have pushed it towards nurturing closer relations with Taiwan. This delicate balancing act has been a source of tension between China and Japan. Kamikawa’s recent statement not only congratulated the new president-elect but also indicated Japan’s intention to deepen its cooperation with Taiwan.

Beijing’s Warning to Tokyo

China’s embassy has sternly cautioned Japan against sending the wrong signals to ‘Taiwan independence’ forces. This term, used by Beijing, refers to Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which backs Taiwan’s separate identity. The newly elected President, Lai, has indicated his determination to maintain the status quo in cross-strait relations and protect Taiwan from potential threats posed by China.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

