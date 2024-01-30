Child Trafficking Ring Busted in Port Harcourt: A Day-Old Baby Rescued

In an operation that sent shockwaves throughout Port Harcourt, Rivers State, two individuals, identified as Daniel Destiny Onyegbulem, 28, and Uzodinma Eze, 33, were apprehended on charges of child trafficking. Their arrest, conducted by the diligent officers from the C4i Intelligence Unit of the Rivers State Police Command, took place on January 22, 2024, under the auspices of a Stop and Search Operation.

A Grim Discovery

During this operation, Daniel Destiny Onyegbulem was discovered carrying a sack bag, within which a one-day-old baby was found. The infant was discovered alongside the placenta, engaged in a grim struggle for breath. Immediate medical attention was rendered, and the baby is now reported to be stable.

Unraveling the Sinister Network

In the subsequent investigation, Daniel cooperated with the law enforcement, revealing the existence of a dark network of child trafficking. He confessed to being recruited by a woman known only as 'Mama Destiny,' who had offered him a fee of N10,000 to transport the infant. Daniel was driven to the handover location by Mama Destiny's husband, where he met with Uzodinma Eze, also known as Thank-God, the motorbike operator. Overcome by guilt, Daniel expressed remorse for his actions, attributing them to greed and negative influences.

Commendation and Call for Cooperation

The Commissioner of Police, Tunji Disu, lauded the dedication of the police officers involved in the operation. He further urged the public to assist in the ongoing investigation, emphasizing the commitment of the force to the cause of safeguarding lives within the jurisdiction. The suspects are currently under investigation, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members connected to this illicit network.