Child Marriages in India: Telangana State Surpasses National Average

Child marriages remain a pressing issue in India, with Telangana State emerging as one of the eight Indian states with a high prevalence, surpassing the national average. A recent report from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2021 illustrates a disturbing trend, with a significant increase in reported child marriages in the state. The count rose from 25 in 2017 to 57 in 2021.

NFHS Report on Child Marriages

The National Family Health Survey 5 (NFHS 2019-21) indicates that 23.5% of women in Telangana, aged 20-24, were married before they turned 18. This figure mildly eclipses the national average of 23.3%. Despite the enactment of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, which declares marriages below the legal age null and void, a mere 154 cases of child marriage were officially registered between 2019 and 2021.

Government Efforts to Eradicate Child Marriages

The government, with a target of eradicating child marriage by 2030, is actively engaged in combating this issue. The Women and Child Development (WCD) department, State Legal Services Authority (SLSA), TS Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR), and NGOs like Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) are working concertedly towards this end. In some areas, their efforts have borne fruit. For instance, 117 child marriages were prevented under the Rachakonda Commissionerate jurisdiction over the past five years.

Impact of Schemes and Socio-economic Disparities

The government also underscores the positive influence of schemes like 'Kalyana Lakshmi' and 'Shaadi Mubarak' in deterring child marriages. The NFHS reports a decrease in teenage pregnancies nationwide, with a significant reduction in Telangana from 10.6% to 5.8% from 2015-16 to 2019-21. However, the data also uncovers socio-economic disparities. Girls hailing from poorer households are more likely to be married as children compared to those from wealthier households. This insight underscores the importance of addressing economic inequalities in the fight against child marriages.