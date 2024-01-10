en English
BNN Newsroom

Chief Minister Lays Foundation for GOR-9: A Leap Towards Improved Government Housing

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:28 am EST
The Chief Minister (CM), in a recent public appearance, laid the foundation stone of GOR-9, a new government residential project, promising a future of improved housing conditions for low-ranked government employees. The ceremony was a testament to the government’s commitment to address the housing shortage faced by its staff, a narrative that was further cemented by the CM’s reference to a previous foundation-laying event for similar residences.

Addressing the housing predicament

The CM candidly acknowledged the long waiting periods government employees are subjected to before acquiring official residences. Recognizing the hardship, he expressed a firm commitment to reducing these wait times, thereby improving the living conditions of the employees and their families. The government’s initiative to establish GOR-9 is a clear demonstration of this commitment.

Details of the GOR-9 project

Mohsin Naqvi, who was also present at the event, shared details about the GOR-9 project. He informed that the plan includes the construction of 29 houses, a number that signifies a significant stride in the government’s housing initiative. With an expectation of completion within a 15-month timeline, the project promises to deliver residences sooner than initially planned, serving as a beacon of hope for government employees.

Future plans for government residences

Further addressing the shortage of official residences for government officers, the CM mentioned ongoing consultations with the Chief Secretary regarding the establishment of a central GOR near Mall Road. This proposition not only indicates the government’s recognition of the housing issue but also signifies its proactive approach in dealing with the situation.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

