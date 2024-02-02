Chico Receives Ceremonial Deed for 480 Acres of Park Land from Valley's Edge Developer

In an emblematic gesture of community enrichment, the Chico Area Recreation and Parks District (CARD) has received a ceremonial deed for 480 acres of park land from Bill Brouhard, the master developer of Valley's Edge project. Out of these 480 acres, a substantial 420 acres are earmarked for a regional park, while the remaining 60 acres will be used to develop a park on the lines of De Garmo Park, inclusive of smaller neighborhood parks.

A Symbolic Handover

The symbolic transfer of land highlights the developer's commitment to the community welfare, a sentiment articulated by CARD General Manager Annabel Grimm. The ceremonial deed acceptance was formalized by CARD board members on January 25, 2024, following Chico's approval of the Valley's Edge development on January 3, 2023.

Uncertainty Looms

However, the development's future remains uncertain and is subject to a public vote on local Measures O and P slated for March 5, 2024. If the public vote does not support the development, the land will remain private and CARD will fail to acquire it. This practice of CARD receiving land for parks upon new development approvals is a part of the city's strategy to ensure recreational standards are met.

Future Plans and Concerns

With the regional park's development, improved trails and infrastructure are in the pipeline, although the responsibility for these enhancements is still undetermined. The Valley's Edge development is projected to incorporate approximately 730 acres of parkland in total, with CARD negotiating the management of specific park spaces. However, these plans have not been without their share of controversy. Concerns from community members and groups have emerged regarding the potential environmental impact of increased public access to park areas and a perceived lack of community involvement in the decision-making process.