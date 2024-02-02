Chhagan Bhujbal Responds to Calls for Resignation Amid OBC Reservation Debate

In the heated debate over the Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation in Maharashtra, a new chapter has unfolded. Chhagan Bhujbal, the senior leader from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and a prominent figure of the OBC community, has responded to Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad's call for his resignation from the Maharashtra state cabinet.

Bhujbal Responds to Resignation Demand

Bhujbal acknowledged that anyone has the right to demand his resignation but also reminded that the final decision rests with the Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde. He firmly believes that Shinde, due to their shared past association with Shiv Sena mentor Anand Dighe, will not choose to remove him from the cabinet.

Maratha Reservation Row

Bhujbal's response also addresses Gaikwad's criticism regarding his opposition to granting Kunbi (OBC) certificates to Marathas. Bhujbal believes this move undermines the reservations for the OBC community, a stance that has stirred controversy and led to demands for his ousting. The Maratha community, led by activist Manoj Jarange, has been insisting on inclusion in the OBC category for quota benefits in government jobs and educational institutes.

Rumors of Bhujbal Joining BJP

In the midst of these developments, rumors surfaced that Bhujbal received offers to join the BJP. These claims were made by activist Anjali Damania, who hinted at a potential shift in Bhujbal's political allegiance. However, both Bhujbal and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have refuted such suggestions. Fadnavis dismissed Damania's tweet and affirmed Bhujbal's loyalty to his party.

In response to these developments, Bhujbal has planned a rally to address the OBC community members. The rally aims to clarify his stance on the reservation debate and his commitment to the preservation of the rights of the OBC community in Maharashtra. As the row over the Maratha reservation continues, the political landscape of Maharashtra remains on a knife-edge, with each development carrying potential implications for the future of the state's politics.