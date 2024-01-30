Check Point Bolsters Cybersecurity Sector with New Partner Program

Check Point Software Technologies, a leading force in AI-powered, cloud-delivered cybersecurity, has announced the launch of a new Partner Program. This initiative is designed to fortify partner capabilities and drive growth in the cybersecurity industry, a sector experiencing a surge in spending due to the rising complexity and frequency of cyber threats, as reported by Canalys.

Partner-Centric Business Model

The Partner Program introduced by Check Point is rooted in a partner-centric business model. Its primary objective is to enhance partner performance, satisfaction, and overall business growth. It aims to achieve this by increasing deal closure rates and expediting customer response through the optimization of processes and operations. This program underscores the critical role channel partners play in advising organizations on cybersecurity solutions and regulations to strengthen their cyber resilience.

Cultivating Specialized Expertise

One of the key features of the program is its encouragement for partners to develop specialized expertise. It provides facilitated access to necessary tools and resources, thereby improving operational efficiency. This approach not only benefits the partners but also ensures that the customers receive tailored, high-quality cybersecurity solutions.

Comprehensive Security Solutions

The program aligns with Check Point's end-to-end AI-powered, cloud-delivered security platform, empowering partners to offer a diverse range of security solutions. These solutions address various attack surfaces including Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), email, cloud environments, software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WAN), and mobile security.

This initiative by Check Point signifies its continuous innovation in cybersecurity, boasting a 30-year history, and supports its vision to provide cutting-edge security through its Infinity Platform. The Infinity Platform is recognized for its high catch rates and ability to proactively anticipate threats, a testament to Check Point's commitment to staying ahead of the curve in cybersecurity.