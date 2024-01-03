Chattanooga Mourns the Loss of Philanthropist Mark Hite

Chattanooga, a city known for its vibrant community spirit, is in mourning following the sudden death of local philanthropist and real estate mogul, Mark Hite. A man whose life was characterized by an unwavering commitment to service, Hite’s demise leaves a void within the various organizations he passionately served. He was found dead at his condo in Key West, Florida at the age of 58.

Mark Hite: An Epitome of ‘Service Over Self’

Recognized by the Chattanooga Rotary Club for living by the principle of ‘service over self’, Hite’s dedication to his community was unparalleled. His journey began as a volunteer and culminated in him taking up the mantle of Board Chairman at the Chambliss Center for Children. Katie Harbison, the CEO and President of the center, recalls Hite’s deep integration into community service, emphasizing his transformation from a volunteer to a leader.

A Philanthropic Force in Chattanooga

However, Hite’s contributions were not confined to the Chambliss Center alone. He was a beacon of leadership and support for several organizations, including the American Heart Association, Habitat for Humanity, and CHI Memorial’s PINK Gala. His philanthropic endeavors extended as far as his professional achievements in the real estate sector, where he began his career in 2002 and built a team of over 20 members, known for their exceptional marketing skills.

A Legacy that Inspires

Despite the sorrow enveloping his sudden passing, those who knew Hite believe that he would have wanted his legacy of prioritizing service to inspire his friends, family, and community to continue his work. While the funeral details remain undisclosed, the Chattanooga community mourns the loss of a stalwart who was deeply intertwined with the city’s philanthropic fabric. As the city grieves, Mark Hite’s ethos of ‘service over self’ lingers, serving as a testament to his life and an inspiration for others to uphold.